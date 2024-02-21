 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xavier Griffin.jpg
Xavier Griffin Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers lobbies Boston Red Sox front office for roster help
Calvin Russell.jpg
Calvin Russell Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_iowakrikkecompilation_240220.jpg
Highlights: Krikke drops double-double vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_iowavmichsthl_240220.jpg
MBB Highlights: Iowa takes down Michigan State
nbc_wcbb_clarkhaltimeseg_240220.jpg
Clark handling everything put on her shoulders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xavier Griffin.jpg
Xavier Griffin Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers
Rafael Devers lobbies Boston Red Sox front office for roster help
Calvin Russell.jpg
Calvin Russell Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_iowakrikkecompilation_240220.jpg
Highlights: Krikke drops double-double vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_iowavmichsthl_240220.jpg
MBB Highlights: Iowa takes down Michigan State
nbc_wcbb_clarkhaltimeseg_240220.jpg
Clark handling everything put on her shoulders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MBB Highlights: Wisconsin edges Maryland

February 20, 2024 11:56 PM
The Badgers had four players score in double-figures as Wisconsin defeated Maryland at the Kohl Center in Madison.