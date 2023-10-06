 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emily Sisson
Chicago Marathon: world records watch, U.S. Olympic Trials preview
nbc_pff_ndlouisville_231004.jpg
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s offense as crucial as its defense in limiting Louisville’s explosiveness
SX New Jeresey 2023 Jo Shimoda debuts in PR
Following career-year, Jo Shimoda will depart Pro Circuit Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_buyandsell_231006.jpg
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
nbc_berry_draftkings_231006.jpg
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
nbc_ffhh_bearscommandreax_231006.jpg
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emily Sisson
Chicago Marathon: world records watch, U.S. Olympic Trials preview
nbc_pff_ndlouisville_231004.jpg
Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s offense as crucial as its defense in limiting Louisville’s explosiveness
SX New Jeresey 2023 Jo Shimoda debuts in PR
Following career-year, Jo Shimoda will depart Pro Circuit Kawasaki
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_buyandsell_231006.jpg
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
nbc_berry_draftkings_231006.jpg
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
nbc_ffhh_bearscommandreax_231006.jpg
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bears have to answer QB 'question' in offseason

October 6, 2023 12:18 PM
DPS gives their reactions on the Bears first win of the season over the Commanders, Chicago's game plan for Justin Fields and what's next for the team's quarterback situation.
Up Next
nbc_berry_buyandsell_231006.jpg
16:47
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
Now Playing
nbc_berry_draftkings_231006.jpg
4:21
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bearscommandreax_231006.jpg
14:41
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_231006.jpg
6:50
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylor_231006.jpg
4:59
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_231006.jpg
7:21
Jets are ‘done’ if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dog_231006.jpg
3:24
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 5 underdogs: Texans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kcminnygmia_231006.jpg
6:55
Giants have ‘herculean task’ against Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cow49e_231006.jpg
15:58
Prescott must step up with big test against 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_butkus_231006.jpg
15:27
Hall of Famer, Bears legend Butkus dies at 80
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersfuture_231006.jpg
10:29
Commanders blowout loss to Bears raises questions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mooreofficiating_231006.jpg
12:38
Moore ruled out on ‘phantom’ out-of-bounds call
Now Playing