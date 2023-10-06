Watch Now
Bears have to answer QB 'question' in offseason
DPS gives their reactions on the Bears first win of the season over the Commanders, Chicago's game plan for Justin Fields and what's next for the team's quarterback situation.
Berry breaks down trading, buy and sell candidates
Matthew Berry offers his guidelines on the art of trade negotiation in fantasy football before he, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer one candidate each to buy and one to sell.
Week 5 Pick-Up Lines: MIA, DET both big favorites
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers both pitch favorites covering their big spreads (per DraftKings Sportsbook) for Matthew Berry to pick between.
Fields, Moore catch fire in CHI win over WAS
Justin Fields and D.J. Moore rewarded fantasy owners who stuck with them against on Thursday, but Matthew Berry is directing his attention to his disappointing Commanders.
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss who they need to see something out of in Week 5 including Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Falcons QB Desmond Ridder and more.
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Mike Florio and Peter King review the latest on Jonathan Taylor's return to the Colts and share why they believe the star RB is backed into a corner with his demands.
Jets are ‘done’ if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Sunday’s clash between the Jets and Broncos, explaining why it’s critical to New York’s season-long hopes and an important game for OC Nathaniel Hackett.
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 5 underdogs: Texans
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into several underdog picks they like for Week 5, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of this weekend's action.
Giants have ‘herculean task’ against Dolphins
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Week 5's Chiefs-Vikings and Giants-Dolphins matchups, detailing why they expect Kansas City to find it's offensive groove and why New York could face have another rough day.
Prescott must step up with big test against 49ers
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football clash, highlighting Dak Prescott’s huge opportunity and Brock Purdy’s outlook against a fearsome defense.
Hall of Famer, Bears legend Butkus dies at 80
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the passing of legendary NFL linebacker Dick Butkus, reflecting on his generational impact and how he made opponents fear the Bears.
Commanders blowout loss to Bears raises questions
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on the Commanders blowout loss to the Bears on Thursday night, breaking down where things went wrong for the offense, Ron Rivera's defense and more.