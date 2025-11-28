 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Bears vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, Drew Dinsick pick, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Missouri
Missouri locks in Eli Drinkwitz with six-year, $10.75 million annual contract through 2031 season
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/dd57f1b/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3974x2237+0+446/resize/1000x563!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F0a%2F8f%2F4bd3087142159acee723e2022b6e%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F121359593
Fuzzy Zoeller, a two-time major champion, dies at age 74
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_snf_cinIosivastd_251127.jpg
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
nbc_snf_ballikelyfumble_251127.jpg
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
nbc_nfl_dalprescottsound_251127.jpg
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hudson makes incredible one-handed touchdown catch

November 27, 2025 10:29 PM
Tanner Hudson gets the best of Kyle Hamilton, hauling in the pass from Joe Burrow with one hand to extend the Cincinnati Bengals’ lead over the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving.

nbc_snf_cinIosivastd_251127.jpg
59
Burrow drops dime to Iosivas for Bengals touchdown
nbc_snf_ballikelyfumble_251127.jpg
01:12
Battle forces Likely to fumble before goal line
nbc_nfl_dalprescottsound_251127.jpg
51
Prescott: DAL has shown ‘resiliency’ this season
nbc_nfl_kcmahomessound_251127.jpg
58
Mahomes reflects on ‘missed opportunities’ vs. DAL
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_251127.jpg
52
Henry rumbles for 28-yard touchdown run
nbc_nfl_gblovesound_251127.jpg
57
Love breaks down late-game execution vs. Lions
sutton_ffhh.jpg
05:09
Sutton among promising flex options for Week 13
nbc_pff_broncosmanders_251126.jpg
01:45
Bonitto among key players in Broncos-Commanders
ja_marr.jpg
01:43
Players headlining clash between Ravens, Bengals
nbc_roto_devonta_251126.jpg
01:16
Brown in line to be WR1 if Smith is out
nbc_roto_jacobs_251126.jpg
01:26
Packers RB Jacobs set to play in Week 13
nbc_roto_hampton_251126.jpg
01:16
Hampton will return to RB1 workload once healthy
nbc_ffhh_catcherlovelist_251126.jpg
02:25
Jags’ Meyers starting to look more like himself
nbc_ffhh_haterbs_251126.jpg
03:13
Why Judkins is a risky fantasy play for Week 13
nbc_fhh_top10qb_251126.jpg
04:24
Mahomes, Prescott in line for big KC-DAL matchup
nbc_ffhh_hatelistqbs_251126.jpg
02:42
Why Jones could struggle against tough HOU defense
nbc_ffhh_top10wr_251126.jpg
05:15
Adams has ‘elevated opportunity’ vs. Panthers
nbc_ffhh_catchershatelist_251126.jpg
03:35
Vikings’ offensive struggles limit Addison’s floor
nbc_ffhh_rbranks_251126.jpg
06:05
Henderson proving to be a must start RB in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251126.jpg
03:03
Gibbs, Mahomes among best Week 13 prop bets
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
02:03
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_roto_bte_broncoscommanders_251126.jpg
01:55
Broncos & Commanders could score plenty of points
nbc_roto_bte_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
01:45
Don’t expect fireworks between Raiders, Chargers
nbc_roto_bte_billssteelers_251126.jpg
02:15
Run game could spell under in Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_bte_giantspatriots_251126.jpg
01:33
Giants might give Patriots trouble if Dart returns
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
01:48
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
02:34
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_broncocommanders_251126.jpg
02:07
NFL Week 13 Preview: Broncos vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_giantpats_251126.jpg
02:03
NFL Week 13 Preview: Giants vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_vikingsseahawks_251126.jpg
04:32
NFL Week 13 Preview: Vikings vs. Seahawks

Latest Clips

dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
bucks_heat_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
timberwolves_thumber_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start
celtics_pistons_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Celtics halt Pistons in their tracks
nbc_nba_memvsnop_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Grizzlies outlast Pelicans in OT
nbc_nba_indvstor_251126.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Raptors eliminate Pacers from Cup hunt
nbc_nba_nykvscha_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks keep Hornets winless in NBA Cup
nbc_cfb_ndfrwills_251126.jpg
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
nbc_cfb_uscsuperfans_251126.jpg
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
nbc_nba_offguardep11_cp3_251126.jpg
08:27
Where does Paul rank among point guards all-time?
nbc_nba_offguardep11_lamelo_251126.jpg
06:15
Ball has no excuses with Hornets’ improved roster
nbc_nba_offguardep11_klayvsja_251126.jpg
12:07
Ja’s jabs at Klay ‘rubbed a lot of people wrong’
nbc_nba_offguardep11_paolo_251126.jpg
06:31
Why Magic shouldn’t trade Banchero despite success
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_allen_251126.jpg
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
nbc_pff_indianapurdue_251126.jpg
01:23
Top players in Indiana-Purdue Big Ten matchup
nbc_pff_uclausc_251126.jpg
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
nbc_roto_anthonyblack_251126.jpg
01:41
Black surging for Magic with Banchero out
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_251126.jpg
01:43
Dončić’s fantasy production is sustainable
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251126.jpg
01:40
Davis could be back this weekend for Dallas
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251126.jpg
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_251126.jpg
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
nbc_dps_mikegolicjrinterview_251126.jpg
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
nbc_nba_collegehoops_251126.jpg
04:33
Arizona has the best resume in college basketball
nbc_nba_thankful_251126.jpg
09:53
Andresen thankful for this era of basketball
nbc_roto_bte_tamtexas_251126.jpg
01:56
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
nbc_nba_onemonthwest_251126.jpg
09:53
Western Conference All-Stars after one month
nbc_roto_bte_rocketswarriors_251126.jpg
02:38
Rockets vs. Warriors may be ugly, defensive game