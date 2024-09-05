 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travis Kelce
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1
nbc_oht_fever_240903.jpg
WNBA Power Rankings: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell shine bright for the burning hot Fever
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_dls_reneev3_240904.jpg
Montgomery: Reese vs. Clark is good for WNBA
nbc_dlb_lsu_240904.jpg
Kelly loses his cool after LSU’s upset loss to USC
nbc_dlb_cfb_240904.jpg
Unpacking Notre Dame’s victory over Texas A&M

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Travis Kelce
Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1
nbc_oht_fever_240903.jpg
WNBA Power Rankings: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell shine bright for the burning hot Fever
TENNIS-USA-OPEN
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_dls_reneev3_240904.jpg
Montgomery: Reese vs. Clark is good for WNBA
nbc_dlb_lsu_240904.jpg
Kelly loses his cool after LSU’s upset loss to USC
nbc_dlb_cfb_240904.jpg
Unpacking Notre Dame’s victory over Texas A&M

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

What comes to mind: Chiefs vs. Ravens

September 4, 2024 09:32 PM
The Good Morning Football crew discuss the 2024 NFL season opening matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, including 3-peat chances and more.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_bet1pmgamespart2_240904.jpg
1:18
Bet it in a Minute: IND-HOU, JAX-MIA in NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_betnfl1pmgamespart1_240904.jpg
1:17
Bet it in a Minute: PIT-ATL, TEN-CHI in NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_bet4pmgames_240904.jpg
1:25
Bet it in a Minute: LV-LAC, WAS-TB in NFL Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_sirianniinterview_240904.jpg
31:02
Sirianni on ‘tush push,’ expectations for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_kelceandjurgens_240904.jpg
6:31
Sirianni breaks down film on Kelce, Jurgens
Now Playing
nbc_dps_toddblackledgeandnoaheagleinterview_240904.jpg
13:06
Previewing Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dannorlovskyinterview_240904.jpg
16:23
Orlovsky: Chiefs have ‘obsession’ with three-peat
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nflhottakes_240904.jpg
7:49
NFL hot takes: Will Jets win the Super Bowl?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tepredictions_240904.jpg
4:13
Berry: Commanders No. 1 TE outscores Bowers in ’24
Now Playing
diontaeberryffhh.jpg
9:48
Johnson in position for Top-12 fantasy season
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240904.jpg
1:23
Bears vs. Titans highlight early NFL Week 1 odds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbpredictions_240904.jpg
9:36
Could Pollard be a Top-10 fantasy RB in Tennessee?
Now Playing