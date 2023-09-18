 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

maguire_1920_solheim21_d2.jpg
Solheim Cup capsules: Meet the European team
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Fueled by support, Theegala cruises to Napa breakthrough
Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup capsules: Meet the U.S. team

Top Clips

nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_230917.jpg
Give me the headlines: ATL ‘Finding Their Wings’
nbc_psnff_tuapresser_230917.jpg
Tua: Dolphins took what Patriots gave them in win
nbc_psnff_tyreekpostgameintv_230918.jpeg
Hill explains why win against Pats is ‘personal’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

maguire_1920_solheim21_d2.jpg
Solheim Cup capsules: Meet the European team
Fortinet Championship - Final Round
Fueled by support, Theegala cruises to Napa breakthrough
Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup capsules: Meet the U.S. team

Top Clips

nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_230917.jpg
Give me the headlines: ATL ‘Finding Their Wings’
nbc_psnff_tuapresser_230917.jpg
Tua: Dolphins took what Patriots gave them in win
nbc_psnff_tyreekpostgameintv_230918.jpeg
Hill explains why win against Pats is ‘personal’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

After loss to Seahawks, jury still out on Lions' D

September 18, 2023 12:14 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Seattle Seahawks' victory against the Detroit Lions, in which Geno Smith carved up the Lions' defense in overtime.
Up Next
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_230917.jpg
18:12
Give me the headlines: ATL ‘Finding Their Wings’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
2:00
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
1:47
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
4:32
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbet_230914.jpg
1:39
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_broste_230914v2.jpg
3:06
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saipan_230914.jpg
2:32
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jetcow_230914.jpg
3:23
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
49ers.jpg
2:47
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chatit_230914v2.jpg
2:20
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_simms_giacar_230914.jpg
2:53
Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_vikeag_230914v2__206276.jpg
4:41
Week 2 preview: Vikings vs. Eagles
Now Playing