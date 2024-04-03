 Skip navigation
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top five OT prospects

April 3, 2024 01:39 PM
Chris Simms reveals his two tiers for offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Alabama's JC Latham and Notre Dame's Joe Alt in top grouping.
