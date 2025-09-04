 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kevin-ring-usa-swimming.jpg
Kevin M. Ring named USA Swimming President, CEO
WNBA: New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 13): Valkyries inch closer to playoffs; Liberty look lost; LA lurks
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 1 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
nbc_csu_seavssf_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams

September 4, 2025 11:36 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Texans vs. Rams matchup in Week 1, questioning how Houston's "new-look" offense will look against the Los Angeles defense at SoFi Stadium.

nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
nbc_csu_seavssf_250904.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_gbvsdet_250904.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 1 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvsten_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_250904.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsnyg_250904.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 1 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_nevslv_250904.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_novsari_250904.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Saints
nbc_csu_jaxvscar_250904.jpg
02:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Jaguars
nbc_roto_titansbroncos_250904.jpg
01:31
Ward faces ‘tough initiation’ against Broncos
nbc_csu_indvsmia_250904.jpg
02:37
NFL Week 1 preview: Dolphins vs. Colts
nbc_csu_atlvstb_250904.jpg
03:24
NFL Week 1 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_clevscin_250904.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_250904.jpg
01:17
Week 1 best bets: Ravens cover, ride with Broncos
nbc_csu_lacvskc_250904.jpg
03:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_phivsdal_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
06:02
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
09:49
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
05:57
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250904.jpg
09:10
Monitor Hill’s relationship with Tua, Dolphins
nbc_pft_rodgersbackinny_250904.jpg
06:19
Rodgers downplays return to New York
USATSI_25229625.jpg
04:54
MVP vs. MVP showdown headlines Week 1 storylines
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_250904.jpg
11:39
Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?
nbc_pft_packersonparsons_250904.jpg
04:05
Packers ‘certainly hopeful’ Parsons plays vs. DET
nbc_pft_lambeaufield_250904.jpg
02:39
The beauty of Lambeau and Packers’ ownership state
nbc_pft_newkickoff_250904.jpg
03:47
How kicking developments could influence scoring
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_250904.jpg
09:21
Schottenheimer is DAL’s ‘most intriguing unknown’
nbc_pft_cowboyseagles_250904.jpg
08:08
Key matchups abound in Cowboys-Eagles opener
nbc_pft_georgepickens_250904.jpg
03:58
Pickens has great opportunity with Cowboys

nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
nbc_dps_ronjaworski_250904.jpg
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
nbc_dps_clipperstalk_250904.jpg
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
nbc_golf_roryinterview_250904.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score
nbc_pft_dakprescott_250904.jpg
07:37
Pressure is on for Prescott, Cowboys
nbc_pft_eaglesrunitback_250904.jpg
08:56
Can the Eagles run it back in 2025?
nbc_title24_whip01pic_250903.jpg
04:52
Carmichael’s epic whip in ’01 happened by accident
nbc_title24_emigsleep_250903.jpg
05:24
Who did McGrath lose sleep over?
nbc_title24_deegan450_250903.JPG
06:51
McGrath: Deegan won’t take long to succeed in 450
title24holeshotsleepers250903.jpg
03:06
Sleepers in the King of Holeshot Challenge
nbc_title24_deeganattitude_250903.JPG
01:32
Will Deegan’s confidence backfire in 450?
title24holeshotchallenge250903.jpg
08:16
King of Holeshot Challenge is all about fun
nbc_fnia_intrvshorter_250903.jpg
11:51
Schottenheimer, Joneses linked by football family
tonybriancowboysnbcsportsinterview.jpg
33:18
Cowboys’ Schottenheimer: ‘Jerry’s been amazing’
nbc_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_underwood_250903.jpg
02:41
Breaking down Underwood’s first game at Michigan
nbc_roto_jennings_250903.jpg
01:08
49ers’ Jennings should get ‘complement of routes’
nbc_roto_diggs_250903.jpg
01:11
Diggs has solid fantasy floor as Patriots’ top WR
nbc_roto_walker_250903.jpg
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September
nbc_cyc_stg11vuelta_250903.jpg
30:47
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 11
nbc_ffhh_dkparlayv2_250903.jpg
05:46
LeBron, Berry compare Week 1 TD scorer parlays
nbc_roto_caminero_250903.jpg
01:43
Rays’ Caminero continuing ‘ascent to superstardom’
nbc_roto_kincaid_250903.jpg
01:16
Relegate Kincaid to TE stream option for fantasy
nbc_roto_anthony_250903.jpg
01:34
Red Sox young star Anthony out with oblique injury
nbc_ffhh_kocorbsv2_250903.jpg
14:05
Week 1 RB start/sit: Pacheco, Williams, Johnson
nbc_dps_kylebrandtinterview_250903.jpg
17:58
Analyzing pressure on Bills, Rodgers’ psyche
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_250903.jpg
15:00
Irvin on Parsons trade and Cowboys documentary
nbc_ffhh_nico_250903.jpg
04:28
Fantasy bold prediction: Collins finishes as WR1
nbc_ffhh_omarion_250903.jpg
04:22
Berry: Hampton will lead NFL in rushing touchdowns
Gronowskibet.jpg
01:57
Gronowski rushing yards a strong Cy-Hawk bet
travis_hunter.jpg
01:52
NFL OROY picks: Hunter, Hampton, Chiefs’ rookie OT