MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers
Drake Maye authored a game-winning drive to upset Buffalo and hand the Bills their first loss
Sunday Aftermath: Drake Maye’s star-making turn, Omarion Hampton’s injury and more
Zdeno Chara
Boston Bruins to retire former captain Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 in January

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_broncoseagles_251006.jpg
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_bengalslions_251006.jpg
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
nbc_ffhh_cowboysjets_251006.jpg
Don’t sell high on Cowboys’ Williams in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Give Me the Headlines: 'He's not your average Joe'

October 6, 2025 11:41 AM
Chris Simms reveals his NFL Week 5 headlines as the Bengals' offense continue to disappoint, the Colts find success against the Raiders, and the Cardinals' blunder against the Titans.

Related Videos

02:04
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
05:15
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
07:13
Don’t sell high on Cowboys’ Williams in fantasy
01:48
White is Buccaneers’ clear RB1 in Irving’s absence
05:54
Commanders-Chargers fantasy notes: JCM, Hampton
01:53
Gauging Darnold’s rest-of-season fantasy value
01:42
Cowboys’ defense poor enough to take Panthers side
01:32
Take the over as surging Broncos battle Jets
01:44
Steelers can ‘easily’ cover spread against Browns
04:46
Commanders ‘flipped the script’ in Daniels’ return
02:19
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
04:23
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
02:20
Colts face ‘worthy challenger’ in Cardinals
02:00
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles
06:31
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
10:25
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
03:45
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
02:10
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
02:57
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
05:11
Can O’Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?
05:14
Do Chargers have enough answers after Week 5 loss?
03:25
Turnovers lead to ‘disappointing’ loss for Giants
06:55
Buccaneers, Seahawks ‘put on a show’ in Week 5
06:57
Ravens are in ‘new territory’ after blowout loss
02:56
Bills in for ‘a bigger fight than they realize’
07:43
Pats’ ‘faith’ in Diggs pays off in return to BUF
03:08
Analyzing officiating ‘inconsistencies’ in DEN-PHI
14:56
Eagles feel ‘handcuffed’ on offense amid struggles
05:26
Broncos prove they’re a ‘Super Bowl-caliber team’
10:09
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills

Latest Clips

09:31
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
01:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
05:36
Daniel: ‘Have to’ put Mayfield in MVP conversation
04:42
Debating broadcaster approaches to massive moments
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
02:35
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
06:57
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills
02:44
Patriots beat Bills with ‘good team ball’
51
Highlights: Patriots beat Bills on late field goal
01:07
Borregales crushes game-winning field goal
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Warriors
50
Coleman TD helps Bills cut into Patriots lead
10:00
Speed Round: Week 5 true or false
53
Stevenson scores second TD untouched
05:08
Mayfield, Darnold dazzle in Week 5 shootout
07:20
Broncos, Nix hand Eagles first loss of season
44
Allen finds Samuel for first TD of NE-BUF
58
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
46
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
01:03
Vikings up in the air at QB with injuries
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Hornets
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval