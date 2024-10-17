Watch Now
NFL Week 7 preview: Dolphins vs. Colts
Miami returns to action after a bye against the favored Colts, who are expected to have Anthony Richardson back following an oblique injury from Week 4. Both Chris Simms and Mike Florio share why they like Indianapolis.
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think Washington should be in command against Carolina and expect the hosts to win and cover in Week 7.
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect the Raiders to be frisky in a de facto home game against the Rams, but they still expect L.A. to emerge victorious at SoFi Stadium.
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Jaguars
The Patriots and Jaguars enter their Week 7 matchup with only one win each, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they think the Jaguars will bounce back after an embarrassing Week 6 loss.
NFL Week 7 preview: Texans vs. Packers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "sneaky great" matchup between the Texans and Packers, and why both believe Green Bay will come out on top at home vs. a Houston team that is lacking a signature win.
NFL Week 7 preview: Bills vs. Titans
While they believe Tennessee's defense could keep it in the game against Buffalo, Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like the Bills' chances against the Titans in Week 7.
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether the Seahawks can get back on the winning track, and the many positives of the Falcons offense led by Kirk Cousins.
NFL Week 7 preview: Eagles vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFC East tilt between rivals Philadelphia and the Giants, featuring the return of Saquon Barkley to New York for the first time, as both anticipate Philly avoiding disappointment.
NFL Week 7 preview: Bengals vs. Browns
Joe Burrow is 1-5 in his career against the Browns, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect his record to improve and the struggles to continue for Deshaun Watson and Cleveland in Week 7.
NFL Week 7 preview: Lions vs. Vikings
The Lions are favored on the road against the undefeated Vikings in Week 7. Mike Florio and Chris Simms like Detroit to hand Minnesota its first defeat of the season in a close contest.
NFL Week 7 preview: Broncos vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how the Broncos will hold up against the Saints in Sean Payton's return to New Orleans in Week 7.
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears as bets to win a tight NFC North division, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
Chris Simms already liked what he'd been seeing from the New York Jets' offense, but now that Aaron Rodgers has his favorite target in Davante Adams on board, he thinks the group can wreak havoc the rest of the way.