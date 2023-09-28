 Skip navigation
Week 4 preview: Falcons vs. Jaguars

September 28, 2023 12:08 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the London matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars and Simms explains that his lack of faith in the Falcons passing game and Desmond Ridder leads him to pick the Jags to win.
