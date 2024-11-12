Did Miami save their season with win against LA?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest
John Deere Classic - Previews
How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Championship Celebration
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rts_mnf_241112.jpg
Trends in Rams offense favor Nacua over Kupp
nbc_dls_gregcotedolphins_241112.jpg
Dolphins too inconsistent to finish above .500
nbc_pl_genxodegaard_241112.jpg
Why Odegaard’s return is vital to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco charged with illegally carrying a gun in the altercation that led to his arrest
John Deere Classic - Previews
How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Championship Celebration
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rts_mnf_241112.jpg
Trends in Rams offense favor Nacua over Kupp
nbc_dls_gregcotedolphins_241112.jpg
Dolphins too inconsistent to finish above .500
nbc_pl_genxodegaard_241112.jpg
Why Odegaard’s return is vital to Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Did Miami save their season with win against LA?

November 12, 2024 02:24 PM
The Dan Patrick show analyzes whether the LA Rams or Miami Dolphins are in a better position for the rest of the season, lingering worries about Tua Tagovailoa and if Tyreek Hill should already be a Hall of Famer.
Up Next
nbc_dls_gregcotedolphins_241112.jpg
8:14
Dolphins too inconsistent to finish above .500
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241112.jpg
1:33
Will the Lions win the NFC, make the Super Bowl?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waivertes_241112.jpg
5:40
Bills’ Knox could become TE1 after Kincaid injury
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_241112.jpg
2:04
Is Hill still a must-start for rest of the season?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playerstodrop_241112.jpg
1:38
Feel comfortable dropping WRs Johnson, Worthy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverrrs_241112.jpg
4:52
Snatch up RBs Spears, Estime on Week 11 waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwrs_241112.jpg
11:11
Target WRs Jeudy, Johnston on Week 11 waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverqbs_241112.jpg
6:34
Look to add Nix, Maye on Week 11 QB waiver wire
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wrightint_241112.jpg
17:42
Chiefs remain undefeated; Jackson’s MVP odds
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bearsfirewaldron_241112.jpg
6:02
Fantasy implications of Bears firing OC Waldron
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
4:22
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
3:45
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
Now Playing