Achane is in line for a big day against Washington

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Tez Johnson and Parker Washington cash in
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch 2026 U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Curling Trials
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Dalzell: Bulls have ‘no answers’ for Wembanyama
Panthers-Falcons could go either way in Week 11
Wizards in good spot vs. road-worn Pistons
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Tez Johnson and Parker Washington cash in
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
How to watch 2026 U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Curling Trials
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Dalzell: Bulls have ‘no answers’ for Wembanyama
Panthers-Falcons could go either way in Week 11
Wizards in good spot vs. road-worn Pistons
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Achane is in line for a big day against Washington
November 10, 2025 11:34 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss upcoming Dolphins-Commanders matchup in Madrid. Krick says Commanders are unable to stop the run.
Related Videos
01:52
Panthers-Falcons could go either way in Week 11
08:32
Patriots prove they’re ‘a different animal’ in AFC
04:14
AFC No. 1 seed odds: Patriots, Colts are favorites
02:07
‘Give me the Bears’ on the road versus Minnesota
01:46
Back Patriots vs. Jets on Thursday night
01:29
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
03:08
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
06:25
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’
04:34
Giants moving on from Daboll feels ‘inevitable’
09:44
Campbell’s play-calling bet pays off big for Lions
08:40
Steelers have ‘work to do’ to stay atop AFC North
02:31
Simms: Henry is a ‘first-ballot’ Hall of Famer
05:20
Florio: Vikings need a quarterback competition
05:13
Stafford’s MVP-level play makes Rams SB contenders
09:03
Colts let Falcons ‘hang around’ in overtime win
04:36
Colts’ OT win big for team’s culture, confidence
05:01
Identifying Super Bowl contenders after Week 10
06:11
Vrabel’s gamble pays off thanks to Maye, Diggs
13:30
Bills’ ‘exposing’ loss raises major questions
06:28
Patriots are ‘capable’ of reaching Super Bowl
03:27
Why teams, leagues must demand more transparency
02:46
Patriots are ‘for real in every aspect’ at 8-2
02:49
Dungy: Campbell calling plays ‘makes a statement’
01:17
Dungy: Tagliabue ‘was a fantastic man for the NFL’
04:29
Harbaugh: These players have ‘hearts of champions’
07:35
James: We were ready for Steelers’ physicality
01:05
Allen: ‘Had to draw up my own play’ for LAC record
05:25
Tomlin ‘a little hot’ at the podium after loss
47
Highlights: Chargers make light work of Steelers
01:53
Mack: ‘This had to be our most physical game’
Latest Clips
02:12
Dalzell: Bulls have ‘no answers’ for Wembanyama
02:04
Wizards in good spot vs. road-worn Pistons
03:57
Mannix: Markkanen generating trade buzz across NBA
01:56
Highlights: Celtics hang on to win against Magic
01:52
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings
01:59
Highlights: Warriors rout short-handed Pacers
01:59
Highlights: Pistons beat 76ers, win 6th straight
47
Vidal plows through traffic to extend lead
03:45
Texans, Colts dominate late for comeback wins
03:56
Speed Round: NFL Week 10 Great MVP Debate
04:12
Maye ‘unfazed’ in NE’s ‘gutsy’ win over Bucs
42
Warren hurdles Hart with ease
45
Can Campbell power DET past PHI on SNF in Week 11?
44
McConkey connects with Herbert for first TD
02:00
HLs: Thunder end road trip with win vs Grizzlies
01:23
Mack spins inside, sacks Rodgers for safety
01:56
Highlights: Knicks throttle Nets at home
31
Analyzing the future of Dart, Daboll after Week 10
03:21
Snoop Dogg loves the way the Steelers ‘fight’
01:40
Kneeland’s death sparks mental health conversation
02:24
Honoring legacy of Tagliabue, who died at 84
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
02:00
HLs: Durant, Sengun lead Rockets’ rally over Bucks
59
Maye on win over Bucs: ‘Every week we’re fighting’
50
In a ‘league of change’, Glenn blocking out noise
04:15
FNIA FaceTime: Johnson has ‘been big’ for Williams
01:00
Tua: ‘It’s a special feeling’ to beat the Bills
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue