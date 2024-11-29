Watch Now
Reed dodges defenders to rack up second TD
Jordan Love connects with Jayden Reed, who sprints it into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night and extends the Packers’ lead to 21-3 in the second quarter.
Dolphins show signs of life with Achane TD
De’Von Achane finds the gap and punches through to the end zone to cut the Packers’ lead down to 27-11 after a successful two-point conversion in the third quarter.
Reed throws a dime to the outside for Reed TD
Jordan Love hits Jayden Reed on a pass short right to get the Packers on the board with an early 7-0 lead after the extra point against the Dolphins.
Campbell proud of his first DET Thanksgiving win
Dan Campbell explains how crucial it was for the Lions to secure their third division win and why it means so much, given Detroit lost their last seven Thanksgiving matchups.
Fitzpatrick: Packers are 'sleeper team' in the NFC
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the Dan Patrick Show to weigh in on the contenders in both the AFC and NFC, current MVP favorites and his thoughts on playing against Bill Belichick.
Mayfield primed for big fantasy game vs. Panthers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the top quarterback plays in Week 13, discussing why Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes are primed for fantasy production.
Lower expectations for Flowers, Pitts in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why they're fading Zay Flowers and Kyle Pitts in fantasy given the recent trends with both pass catchers.
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the 49ers' recent struggles and injury problems, factors that could go in the Bills' favor when they clash on Sunday Night Football.
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio reveal their best bets for Week 13, including looks at the Detroit Lions, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, Kansas City, and more.
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Browns, who just picked up a huge win over the Steelers, will matchup with the Broncos, who have been surging with Bo Nix.
Pickens, Sutton lead top WR plays in Week 13
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Nico Collins, George Pickens and Cortland Sutton are in for big fantasy games during Week 13.
NFL Week 13 preview: Eagles vs. Ravens
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to the Week 13 showdown between the Eagles and Ravens, discussing the two star running backs on each side and whether Philadelphia could pull off the road victory.