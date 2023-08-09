Watch Now
Is Bieniemy too tough on Commanders players?
Dan Patrick dissects the interesting situation from the Washington Commanders, where head coach Ron Rivera revealed to the press that players had expressed concerns about offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's intensity.
Up Next
Thomas believes Freeney will be in Hall of Fame
Thomas believes Freeney will be in Hall of Fame
Joe Thomas joins Dan Patrick to discuss his Hall of Fame induction experience, different NFL coaching styles he played under and losing sleep over playing Dwight Freeney.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring DET, LV, SEA, NE
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring DET, LV, SEA, NE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Lions, Raiders and Hard Knocks across the top with the Seahawks, Patriots and NFL Draft top 10 picks down the side.
Unpacking Wilf’s response about Cousins’ future
Unpacking Wilf's response about Cousins' future
Mike Florio and Chris Simms open up the grab bag to discuss the future of rookie RBs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, veteran wide receivers hoping for comeback seasons, and Kirk Cousins' future in Minnesota.
PFT Draft: O-lines that could make or break a team
PFT Draft: O-lines that could make or break a team
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss which offensive lines could make or break a team's season, emphasizing the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys can still be good without OL Martin
Cowboys can still be good without OL Martin
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Zack Martin contract holdout and explain why they do not believe the Dallas Cowboys or Martin will come to an agreement any time soon.
Bucs quarterback competition is ‘up in the air’
Bucs quarterback competition is 'up in the air'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the tight quarterback competition in Tampa Bay between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, which Simms believes will be determined on the field in preseason games.
Bieniemy ‘embracing the uncomfortable’ in WASH
Bieniemy ‘embracing the uncomfortable’ in WASH
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s response to comments on his coaching style and discuss how he could be crucial to the Commanders’ success.
Impact of Bieniemy’s ‘no-nonsense’ coaching style
Impact of Bieniemy's 'no-nonsense' coaching style
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Ron Rivera’s recent comments on Commanders players adjusting to Eric Bieniemy’s intensity, and talk through the different reasons for Bieniemy’s approach.
Rodgers appears to embrace access on Hard Knocks
Rodgers appears to embrace access on Hard Knocks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the first episode of Hard Knocks and Simms explains how much he enjoyed the behind-the-scenes insight into Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets training camp.
Packers are ‘taking their time’ with Jordan Love
Packers are 'taking their time' with Jordan Love
Peter King provides his three takeaways from Green Bay Packers training camp, including head coach Matt LaFleur's approach with Jordan Love, the strides of tight end Luke Musgrave and the franchise's new mentality.
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Packers think Reed is the solution at slot
Green Bay's second-round pick Jayden Reed is Peter King's "New Kid in Town," and the Packers think they have the right complement to their current receivers.