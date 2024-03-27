 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
Will Smith, Dodgers reach 10-year, $140 million deal
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton.jpg
Cooper Webb wins the close ones
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kauffman Stadium
Royals face key vote to help fund downtown ballpark

Top Clips

nbc_draft_connoredgeranks_240327.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft EDGE rankings
nbc_roto_jalengreen_240327.jpg
Green’s pedigree is finally coming to fruition
nbc_roto_lakersbucks_240327.jpg
We ‘learned a lot’ about the Lakers without LeBron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Can there be too much NFL to go around?

March 27, 2024 02:46 PM
With the NFL announcing more special games featuring international locations and a Christmas slate, Dan Patrick and Co. wonder if the league is oversaturating the market.
Up Next
nbc_draft_connoredgeranks_240327.jpg
15:06
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft EDGE rankings
Now Playing
nbc_dps_darrenrizziinterview_240327.jpg
10:01
How new NFL kickoff rules impact special teams
Now Playing
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_240327.jpg
10:15
Landing spots for McCarthy, Maye, Alt in top five
Now Playing
nbc_simms_edgecomp_240327.jpg
8:11
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top four EDGE prospects
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkings_240327.jpg
3:01
Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jaredverse_240327.jpg
10:24
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Jared Verse
Now Playing
nbc_simms_choprobinson_240327.jpg
10:59
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 Chop Robinson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_laiatulatu_240327.jpg
11:22
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Laiatu Latu
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dallasturner_240327.jpg
12:45
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Dallas Turner
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflpareportcard_240327.jpg
2:42
Pats upgrading facilities after poor NFLPA survey
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rulechangesscale_240327.jpg
8:24
Scale of 1-10: Impact of NFL rule changes
Now Playing
nbc_pft_roberkraft_240327.jpg
8:24
Kraft wishes ‘The Dynasty’ was more positive
Now Playing