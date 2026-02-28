Cole Hocker edges Yared Nuguse, Nico Young for U.S. indoor 3000m title

Cole Hocker edged fellow Olympians Yared Nuguse and Nico Young by three and four hundredths of a second to win the U.S. indoor men’s 3000m title, extending his perfect USA Track and Field Indoor Championships record.

Hocker, the Olympic 1500m gold medalist and world outdoor 5000m champion, overtook Nuguse and Young in the final lap in Staten Island, New York, on Saturday.

He clocked 7:39.25, just ahead of Nuguse (7:39.28) and Young (7:39.29).

Hocker is undefeated in his USATF Indoor Championships career, sweeping the 1500m and 3000m in 2022 and winning the 1500m again in 2024.

USATF INDOORS: Results

Two weeks ago, Hocker broke Nuguse’s American record in the indoor mile, running 3:45.94 to lower the record by .69.

Hocker and Nuguse are also entered in the 1500m at USATF Indoors on Sunday (live on NBC and Peacock from 1-3 p.m. ET).

Nationals serves as a qualifying meet for the World Indoor Championships in Poland from March 20-22. Nations can qualify up to two spots per individual event at worlds, plus a possible third if an athlete earned a World Indoor Tour wild card.

Also Saturday, Emily Mackay won the women’s 3000m in a championship record 8:30.01, overtaking fellow Olympian Elle St. Pierre on the final lap.

Charity Hufnagel cleared 1.96 meters to win the women’s high jump, snapping runner-up Vashti Cunningham’s streak of nine consecutive national indoor titles.

The USATF Indoor Championships conclude Sunday, featuring Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles in the men’s 60m.