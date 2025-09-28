Dart: First win as starter is 'a special one'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Ryder Cup 2025 results: Match-by-match scoring with Europe winning at Bethpage Black
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Ryder Cup 2025 results: Match-by-match scoring with Europe winning at Bethpage Black
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL on Peacock
Don't miss out on PFT, Simms Unbuttoned, Happy Hour, DPS and more leading up to Packers vs. Cowboys on SNF!
Close
Watch Now
Dart: First win as starter is 'a special one'
September 28, 2025 05:32 PM
Jaxson Dart explains what made his first start at quarterback for the Giants' 21-18 win so special and commends Russell Wilson for handling the change 'like a professional.'
Related Videos
17
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
23
Penix: Falcons ‘showed true maturity’ in Week 4
05:17
NFL Week 4 Fantasy Last Call: Who will have more?
03:46
Rather take Golden or Young prop bet in Week 4?
09:06
Williams, Lawrence among best prop bets for QBs
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
03:05
Benson’s usage an ‘encouraging’ sign in fantasy
08:34
Can Murray, MHJ get on the same page consistently?
01:28
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
02:32
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
04:46
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4
03:55
Ravens’ Henry must ‘solve’ recent fumbling issues
02:45
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
11:36
Goodell doesn’t see conflict of interest for Brady
04:03
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
13:31
Harrison Jr. ‘found his confidence’ vs. Seahawks
06:25
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
11:55
NFL officiating can’t have ‘roll the dice’ quality
03:24
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
12:12
Unpacking final minutes of Seahawks-Cardinals
Latest Clips
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
11:50
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 4
03:32
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
10:35
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 2
11:25
PL Update: Arsenal fight back against Newcastle
01:02
Fans use squeaky rubber ducks to distract Rory
05:27
Lowe Down: Crystal Palace need to extend Glasner
49
Most electric walkouts from Day 3 of Ryder Cup
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
14:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 6
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
05:12
Reactions from Arsenal’s comeback win v. Newcastle
01:39
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
01:29
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
59
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
12:42
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
01:36
McGinn drills Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Fulham
01:28
Watkins lobs Leno to bring Villa level with Fulham
01:58
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
06:41
Neville: Man United’s results are ‘unacceptable’
03:13
Aston Villa lack ‘fire and intensity’ under Emery
04:59
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
03:28
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue