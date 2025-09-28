 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ireland's Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup 2025 results: Match-by-match scoring with Europe winning at Bethpage Black

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_250928.jpg
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
nbc_nas_restartcrash_250928.jpg
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
nbc_nfl_buf_joshallen_250928.jpg
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ireland's Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
Future sites and locations for the Ryder Cup matches
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup 2025 results: Match-by-match scoring with Europe winning at Bethpage Black

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_250928.jpg
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
nbc_nas_restartcrash_250928.jpg
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
nbc_nfl_buf_joshallen_250928.jpg
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dart: First win as starter is 'a special one'

September 28, 2025 05:32 PM
Jaxson Dart explains what made his first start at quarterback for the Giants' 21-18 win so special and commends Russell Wilson for handling the change 'like a professional.'

Related Videos

nbc_nfl_buf_joshallen_250928.jpg
17
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
nbc_nfl_atl_penixjr_250928.jpg
23
Penix: Falcons ‘showed true maturity’ in Week 4
nbc_ffhh_dk_parlay_250928.jpg
05:17
NFL Week 4 Fantasy Last Call: Who will have more?
nbc_ffhh_pickupline_250928.jpg
03:46
Rather take Golden or Young prop bet in Week 4?
bears_williams.jpg
09:06
Williams, Lawrence among best prop bets for QBs
nbc_roto_justinfields_250926.jpg
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250926.jpg
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250926.jpg
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustrations_250926.jpg
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
nbc_ffhh_week4inj_250926.jpg
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards3_250926.jpg
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards2_250926.jpg
03:05
Benson’s usage an ‘encouraging’ sign in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards1_250926.jpg
08:34
Can Murray, MHJ get on the same page consistently?
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
01:28
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_roto_bteweek4bestbets_250926.jpg
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
nbc_roto_btebengalsbroncos_250926.jpg
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
nbc_roto_btejetsdolphins_250926.jpg
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
02:32
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250926.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4
nbc_pft_henryfumbles_250926.jpg
03:55
Ravens’ Henry must ‘solve’ recent fumbling issues
nbc_pft_ravenschiefs_250926.jpg
02:45
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
nbc_pft_goodellbrady_250926.jpg
11:36
Goodell doesn’t see conflict of interest for Brady
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250926.jpg
04:03
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
nbc_pft_harrison_250926.jpg
13:31
Harrison Jr. ‘found his confidence’ vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_morelikely_250926.jpg
06:25
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_officiating_250926.jpg
11:55
NFL officiating can’t have ‘roll the dice’ quality
nbc_pft_murraytalk_250926.jpg
03:24
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
nbc_pft_seaazendofgame_250926.jpg
12:12
Unpacking final minutes of Seahawks-Cardinals

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_roryintv_250928.jpg
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
nbc_nas_restartcrash_250928.jpg
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
nbc_golf_lowrywinningputt_250928.jpg
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
nbc_w2rc_portugalstage4_250928.jpg
11:50
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 4
jt_copy.jpg
03:32
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
nbc_sbk_njrace2_250928.jpg
10:35
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 2
nbc_pl_update_250928.jpg
11:25
PL Update: Arsenal fight back against Newcastle
nbc_golf_roryfaninteraction_250928.jpg
01:02
Fans use squeaky rubber ducks to distract Rory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250928.jpg
05:27
Lowe Down: Crystal Palace need to extend Glasner
nbc_golf_threemobile_250928.jpg
49
Most electric walkouts from Day 3 of Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_howeintv_250928.jpg
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250928.jpg
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
nbc_pl_newars_250928.jpg
14:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_sakamerinointv_250928.jpg
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
nbc_pl_newarspostgame_250928.jpg
05:12
Reactions from Arsenal’s comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250928.jpg
01:39
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250928.jpg
01:29
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250928.jpg
59
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250928.jpg
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_avlful_250928.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_avlfulpostgame_250928.jpg
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250928.jpg
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250928.jpg
01:36
McGinn drills Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250928.jpg
01:28
Watkins lobs Leno to bring Villa level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250928.jpg
01:58
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250928.jpg
06:41
Neville: Man United’s results are ‘unacceptable’
nbc_pl_avlfuldiscussion_250928.jpg
03:13
Aston Villa lack ‘fire and intensity’ under Emery
Illinois_USC_raw.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
MPXOSUWASH.jpg
03:28
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win