Jets continue to have 'no answers' at quarterback
Dan Patrick sits down with Jets beat reporter Brian Costello to discuss Trevor Siemian's potential impact on offense, the continued struggles with Zack Wilson's future and if the team can right the ship.
Cooper non-TD illustrates need for full-time refs
After NFL officials robbed wide receiver Amari Cooper of a potential touchdown, Mike Florio says it's yet another prime example of why NFL officials need to be full-time employees.
PFT PM Mailbag: What if Fields had more support?
Mike Florio takes and answers fan questions from the mailbag, discussing Justin Fields, inquiries about current and future scheduling, and more.
How Genius Sports can change NFL betting world
Mike Florio unpacks the potential impact of Genius Sports' new BetVision, which incorporates betting into NFL live streams, and how it could open a "whole new universe" of betting options for fans.
Assessing NFL’s progress with exposure overseas
With the NFL playing its first London game in Week 4, Mike Florio assesses the league's progress, or lackthereof, overseas and the possibility of full-time franchises being created in Europe.
MIA has franchise’s ‘most overwhelming offense’
Dan LeBatard joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Miami Dolphins' Super Bowl chances and why this is the 'most overwhelming offense' in franchise history.
Week 4 lines: Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review Week 4 matchups with the highest spreads courtesy of DraftKings including Cardinals-49ers, Dolphins-Bills and Seahawks-Giants.
Analyzing Dotson’s struggles, Freiermuth’s outlook
Matthew Berry & Co. dive into Week 4 outlooks for a trio of pass catchers including Jahan Dotson, Pat Freiermuth and Gabe Davis.
Jets RB Hall could be a fantasy buy-low candidate
Matthew Berry explains why Broncos RB Javonte Williams could benefit from game script, what makes Jets RB Breece Hall a buy-low target and why he’s fading Josh Kelley in Week 4.
Lions-Packers fantasy storylines: Watson, Jones
Matthew Berry reviews the latest injury news for key players in Thursday night’s Lions-Packers clash including Christian Watson, Aaron Jones, David Montgomery and more.
Bills D-Line continued to dominate vs. Washington
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers of the Buffalo Bills' win over the Washington Commanders by taking a closer look at the stellar play of the Bills defense, specifically the pressure leaders.
Rookie LaPorta already an ‘elite’ fantasy TE1
Matthew Berry highlights Week 4 outlooks for Lions rookie Sam LaPorta, Broncos veteran Courtland Sutton and Marquise Brown as an upside WR3 in the Cardinals' surprising offense.