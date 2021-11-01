Watch Now
Kids dress up as FNIA team for Halloween
The Football Night in America crew was in for a Halloween surprise when young doppelgangers paid them a visit at the studio.
Up Next
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence
Berry's preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers review Berry's first round of Love/Hate QBs with Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, and others garnering praise while Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
Berry's preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze Berry's preseason pass catcher Love/Hate, detailing why Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chris Olave are set to soar while Mike Evans, George Kittle, and others fall flat.
Campbell opens up about Lions ‘313 grit’ mentality
Campbell opens up about Lions '313 grit' mentality
Jason Garrett sits down with Dan Campbell to discuss how his style as a player influenced his style as a coach, how the team embodies Detroit's grit, how the Lions turned their season around last year and more.
Robinson, Chubb top Berry’s preseason RB Love/Hate
Robinson, Chubb top Berry's preseason RB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into Berry's Love/Hate RBs for the upcoming season, headlined by Bijan Robinson, Nick Chubb, Tony Pollard, and others.
JSN now a ‘great buying opportunity’ in drafts
JSN now a 'great buying opportunity' in drafts
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers run through the latest Rotoworld player news, highlighted by the Dolphins' interest in Jonathan Taylor and how JSN's injury may result in a buying opportunity in drafts.
Examining why it didn’t work for Lance, Jimmy G
Examining why it didn’t work for Lance, Jimmy G
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at Jimmy Garoppolo’s turbulent time with the 49ers, as well as why Trey Lance was never able to develop into the player Kyle Shanahan had envisioned.
PFT Draft: QBs who should have chips on shoulder
PFT Draft: QBs who should have chips on shoulder
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name quarterbacks that should have a chip on their shoulder entering the 2023 NFL season, from Russell Wilson to Lamar Jackson.
Will McKee win Eagles backup QB job over Mariota?
Will McKee win Eagles backup QB job over Mariota?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms lay out why Marcus Mariota has to elevate his game from last week and evaluate the likelihood of Tanner McKee potentially earning the backup QB role instead.
What message are Colts sending with a JT deadline?
What message are Colts sending with a JT deadline?
With reports that there are offers on the table for Jonathan Taylor, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what message the Colts are sending by reportedly setting a Tuesday deadline for a trade to get done.
Tua claps back at criticism about his body
Tua claps back at criticism about his body
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Tua Tagovailoa for firing back at Ryan Clark, after he made comments about the QB spending time in a tattoo parlor instead of the gym in the offseason.
Analyzing Elliott’s role in Patriots’ offense
Analyzing Elliott's role in Patriots' offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Ezekiel Elliott's role in the Patriots' offense and what type of production they can expect from him alongside Rhamondre Stevenson.