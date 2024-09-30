 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
The unlikely pick was the perfect player to clinch the Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
Adam Scott, representing the pride and pain of the International team
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Kyle Busch’s chance to snap career-long winless streak ends with spin at Kansas.

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcp_prescupfix_240929.jpg
‘Something has to change’ with Presidents Cup
nbc_snf_allenthrow_240929.jpg
Allen pulls off miracle throw to Shakir
nbc_snf_balhenrytd2V2_240929.jpg
Henry adds another TD to extend Ravens’ lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lamar runs it in to extend Ravens’ lead

September 29, 2024 10:32 PM
Lamar Jackson takes matters into his own hands to run the ball into the end zone and beef up the Ravens’ lead to 28-10 late in the third quarter against the Bills.
nbc_snf_allenthrow_240929.jpg
0:56
Allen pulls off miracle throw to Shakir
nbc_snf_balhenrytd2V2_240929.jpg
0:47
Henry adds another TD to extend Ravens’ lead
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240929.jpg
1:03
Henry records third-longest rushing TD of career
nbc_fnia_flaccoflorio_240929.jpg
0:19
Flacco ‘wasn’t calm on the inside’ vs. Steelers
nbc_fnia_florioadams_240929.jpg
0:29
Could Raiders deal Adams before trade deadline?
nbc_nfl_stroudpresser_240929.jpg
0:56
Stroud details Texans’ approach in GW drive v. JAX
nbc_nfl_flaccosound_240929.jpg
0:46
Flacco’s mindset on being ‘thrown in’ vs. Steelers
nbc_nfl_aaronjonesft_240929.jpg
2:43
Jones FaceTimes Simms to unpack win over Packers
nbc_nfl_atlmorrispresser_240929.jpg
0:40
Morris: We practiced for final-minute scenario
mpx_berry.jpg
7:07
Allen, Harrison Jr. lead Week 4 player props
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinintshort_240928.jpg
8:05
Hamlin details his road back to football
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinint_240928.jpg
23:59
Hamlin embracing each chapter of his story
