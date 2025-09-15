 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elena Delle Donne
Elena Delle Donne named USA Basketball women’s 3x3 national team managing director
Trent Hidlay
Trent Hidlay wins wrestling world title with epic comeback in final
St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers, Phillies clinch playoff spots, Mariners surging, races galore
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_250915.jpg
Weekend Warriors: Jones, Adams big in Week 2
daniel_jones_ffhh.jpg
Is it time to believe in Jones, Colts?
nbc_ffhh_hill_250915.jpg
Dolphins offense back, Henderson not

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elena Delle Donne
Elena Delle Donne named USA Basketball women’s 3x3 national team managing director
Trent Hidlay
Trent Hidlay wins wrestling world title with epic comeback in final
St. Louis Cardinals v Seattle Mariners
MLB Power Rankings: Brewers, Phillies clinch playoff spots, Mariners surging, races galore
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_250915.jpg
Weekend Warriors: Jones, Adams big in Week 2
daniel_jones_ffhh.jpg
Is it time to believe in Jones, Colts?
nbc_ffhh_hill_250915.jpg
Dolphins offense back, Henderson not

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is it time to worry about Thomas, Hunter?

September 15, 2025 01:27 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers take a look at the Jaguars fantasy situation after an underwhelming showing from Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_250915.jpg
04:59
Weekend Warriors: Jones, Adams big in Week 2
daniel_jones_ffhh.jpg
04:59
Is it time to believe in Jones, Colts?
nbc_ffhh_hill_250915.jpg
05:16
Dolphins offense back, Henderson not
nbc_ffhh_romeodunze_250915.jpg
02:35
What is Odunze’s fantasy ceiling?
nbc_ffhh_nygdal_250915.jpg
06:05
Giants passing game thrives vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_bengals_250915.jpg
12:24
Fantasy football fallout of Burrow’s injury
nbc_playernews_steelerpatsv2_250915.jpg
01:45
Steelers’ identity in question facing Patriots
nbc_playernews_dolphbillsv2_250915.jpg
01:32
Bills-Dolphins could get ugly on TNF
nbc_playernews_bengvikingv2_250915.jpg
01:50
How Burrow’s injury impacts Bengals’ Week 3 odds
nbc_csu_colts_250915.jpg
10:28
Jones, Colts show ‘there’s proof in the pudding’
nbc_csu_hunter_250915.jpg
03:15
Simms: Hunter not drafted to be OK in 2 phases
nbc_csu_burrow_250915.jpg
04:21
Is Burrow’s injury a sign of a bigger issue?
johnson_mpx.jpg
03:51
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
02:14
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
03:57
All the pieces are coming together for Colts
nbc_pft_jagsconvo_250915.jpg
07:21
How Lawrence, Coen have meshed through two weeks
nbc_pft_jagsbengals_250915.jpg
17:00
Bengals have been ‘outplayed’ despite 2-0 record
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_250915.jpg
01:27
Week 2 MNF preview: Bucs-Texans, Chargers-Raiders
nbc_pft_joeburrownews_250915.jpg
02:01
Report: Burrow to have toe surgery, will miss time
nbc_pft_billsjets_250915.jpg
02:11
Bills were on ‘another level’ compared to Jets
nbc_pft_macjones_250915.jpg
03:35
Jones leads 49ers to road win in Purdy’s absence
nbc_pft_ravensbrowns_250915.jpg
04:02
Ravens, Lamar ‘took care of business’ vs. Browns
nbc_pft_dolphinspatriots_250915.jpg
03:58
Dolphins on ‘unsustainable trajectory’ at 0-2
nbc_pft_snfrecap_250915.jpg
04:26
Vikings ‘undermined’ Week 1 success with SNF loss
nbc_pft_giantscowboys_250915.jpg
16:36
NYG let win vs. DAL ‘slip through their hands’
nbc_pft_hurts_250915.jpg
06:06
Eagles haven’t hit stride despite 2-0 start
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250915.jpg
01:42
Chiefs ‘need’ to trade for Dolphins’ Hill
nbc_pft_chiefsdiscussion_250915.jpg
10:50
Chiefs have little ‘room for error’ at 0-2
nbc_simms_hyundai_250914.jpg
10:25
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Baltimore block party’
nbc_simms_cowboysgiants_250914.jpg
08:39
Cowboys outlast Giants in overtime thriller

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_ejmanuelinterview_250915.jpg
10:40
Manuel: Notre Dame facing tough battle to make CFP
nbc_pst_bayche_250915.jpg
09:38
Chelsea set for ‘really good test’ against Bayern
nbc_pst_muche_250915.jpg
11:32
Will Man Utd overcome ‘glaring issues’ v. Chelsea?
nbc_pst_arsmc_250915.jpg
10:26
Arsenal v. Man City could be a ‘fantastic’ watch
nbc_pst_livatl_250915.jpg
08:37
Can Atletico Madrid upset Liverpool?
nbc_dls_dolphinsblame_250915.jpg
13:26
Who is to blame for MIA’s early-season struggles?
simbureplace.jpg
16:25
Simbu wins worlds men’s marathon in photo finish
eagles_tush_push.jpg
15:08
Cowher: Eagles’ tush push is ‘not a football play’
oly_atw100_atm100_digitalhit_250915.jpg
04:50
How Jefferson-Wooden, Seville won 100m finals
oly_atmpv_digitalhit_250915.jpg
04:59
Duplantis continues to raise the bar in pole vault
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250915.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
oly_atmsc_beamishfinal_250915_v2.jpg
14:23
Beamish edges El Bakkali in 3000m steeplechase
oly_atw100h_interviews_250915.jpg
03:57
Kambundji, Stark, Russell analyze 100mH final
oly_atm1500_hockersemi_250915_v2.jpg
07:42
Hocker disqualified from world championships 1500m
oly_atmpv_worlds_final_250915.jpg
09:34
Duplantis breaks pole vault world record again
oly_atw100h_kambundjifinal_250915.jpg
05:45
Kambundji stuns in 100m hurdles; Stark nabs bronze
nbc_moto_sbkcota2_250914.jpg
09:41
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at COTA, Race 2
oly_atm1500_kerrsemi_250915.jpg
07:56
Kerr moves on to 1500m final, endures finish fall
oly_atm110h_hollowayheat_250915.jpg
04:40
Holloway struggles to qualify for 110mH semifinals
warholmheatreplacer.jpg
05:03
Warholm third in 400mH heat, qualifies for semis
oly_atm110h_tinchheat_250915.jpg
03:59
Tinch qualifies for 110mH semifinals at worlds
benjaminheatreplacer.jpg
04:57
Benjamin wins 400mH heat, records 2nd-fastest time
nbc_simms_eagleschiefs_250914.jpg
10:41
Chiefs fall to Eagles in Super Bowl rematch
nbc_psnff_notableinjuries_250915.jpg
01:56
Notable Week 2 injuries: Burrow, Fields and more
nbc_psnff_atlpenixint_250914.jpg
07:59
Penix: Falcons do ‘whatever it takes to win’
nbc_psnff_vikingsqbangle_250914.jpg
02:46
Did Vikings make right choice with McCarthy?
nbc_psnff_atlmindisc_250914.jpg
04:20
Harrison: ‘I like where the Falcons are headed’
nbc_snf_atlminlites_250914.jpg
52
Highlights: Falcons win FG frenzy vs. Vikings
ATLPostgame.jpg
02:10
Romo jokes with Floyd, Robinson after Falcons’ win
nbc_snf_atlallgeiertd_250914.jpg
44
Allgeier secures Falcons’ first TD vs. Vikings