Ride Jaguars' Lawrence against Colts in Week 6
Matt Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew play a game of "Keep it open or Close it out" with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Bills RB James Cook and several other players.
Jets’ Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the emergence of Jets running back Breece Hall and whether or not Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis should remain in your lineups.
Jaguars at disadvantage vs. Colts in Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at the Week 6 betting lines and share why the Colts hold a slight advantage over the Jaguars heading into their Week 6 matchup.
How Richardson’s injury affects Colts in fantasy
Matt Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the injury to Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and how it could impact the roster moving forward.
How Kelce, Watson injuries impact fantasy rosters
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the injuries to Travis Kelce and Deshaun Watson and how they could impact fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Chase has value
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and win total futures on Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Berry’s MNF takeaways: Hard to find Love in Vegas
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher give their fantasy football takeaways from the Los Vegas Raiders' victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Monday Night Football.
Stafford, Thomas lead Week 6 QB, TE waiver adds
Matthew Berry gives his top quarterback and tight end waiver wire targets for Week 6, including Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and Washington Commanders' Logan Thomas.
Berry’s Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at top RBs to add ahead of Week 6, including what to make of both the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears backfield.
Target Wilson Jr. on waivers after Achane’s injury
Matthew Berry details the fantasy fallout from De'Von Achane's injury, highlighting why Jeff Wilson Jr. has huge potential if earns a large role in Miami’s backfield upon return from his own injury.
Berry’s Week 6 WR waiver wire adds: Rice, Reynolds
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher share their top Week 6 wide receiver waiver adds, including Rashee Rice and Josh Reynolds.
How Jefferson’s injury impacts Addison, Osborn
Matthew Berry reacts to Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) reportedly landing on IR, highlighting how it impacts Jordan Addison’s fantasy outlook and why it makes K.J. Osborn his No. 1 WR waiver target.