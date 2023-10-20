Watch Now
Should Jones be trusted in fantasy if he plays?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the impact of a potential Aaron Jones return and discuss the key fantasy players in Dolphins-Eagles, Chargers-Chiefs and Packers-Broncos.
Impact of Garoppolo’s injury on fantasy managers
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy implications of Jimmy Garoppolo's injury and what the return of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs means for fantasy managers.
Week 7 Pick-Up Lines: Mahomes in for a big game
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch their favorite NFL Week 7 bets, including action on the Chargers-Chiefs and Browns-Colts, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Why Kamara is a ‘borderline RB1' in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their biggest fantasy takeaways from the Jagurs-Saints matchup, including Alvin Kamara's receiving workload and Travis Etienne's stretch of strong performances.
Berry’s Week 7 QB Love/Hate led by Tua, Cousins
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss signal-callers landing on Berry's Week 7 Love/Hate list, including Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins.
Berry’s Week 7 WR Love/Hate: Waddle, Pickens lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the players landing on Berry's pass catcher Love/Hate list for Week 7, including Jaylen Waddle, Brandon Aiyuk, George Pickens and Jerry Jeudy.
Berry’s fantasy preview for Jaguars vs. Saints
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers preview the biggest fantasy storylines for Thursday night's matchup between the Jaguars and Saints, including Trevor Lawrence's questionable status and the Jags' run game.
Berry’s Week 7 RB Love/Hate: Swift, Taylor lead
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss players on Berry's running back Love/Hate list for Week 7, led by D'Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor.
Impact of Watson, Murray injuries in Week 7
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest Rotoworld Player News, including the significance of injuries to QBs Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray in Week 7 and what to expect in the TNF matchup.
Eagles-Dolphins could be Hurts’ ‘bounce-back game’
Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and Matthew Berry dive into the Eagles-Dolphins SNF matchup for Week 7, spelling out why Jalen Hurts could really get going and analyzing how the Dolphins' run game will hold up.
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at the Week 7 betting lines and share why the Detroit Lions-Baltimore Ravens matchup could be a trap game.
Leave Kirk Cousins on bench in Week 7
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and whether or not you should start him with confidence in Week 7.