Mental errors crushed 49ers in Super Bowl 58
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to give his analysis on Super Bowl 58, discussing what led to the San Francisco 49ers blowing their double-digit lead to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to separate themselves in the history books as they begin their quest for three straight Super Bowl titles.
Notable Chiefs, 49ers free agents: Jones, Kinlaw
From Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Javon Kinlaw and many more, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have plenty of critical decisions to make in free agency this offseason.
Mahomes: Playing style is like ‘a top tier lawyer’
Patrick Mahomes explained why he thinks his playing style at the quarterback position resembles the work of a 'top tier lawyer.'
Reid confirms he will return to Chiefs in 2024
Florio and Simms react to Andy Reid’s latest comments on his future with the Chiefs, explaining why his return can fuel Kansas City's dreams of three straight Super Bowls.
What to make of bad spot in KC’s game-tying drive
Florio and Simms weigh in on the questionable referee spot in the Kansas City Chiefs' game-tying drive in Super Bowl LVIII, explaining why officials 'blew it' in a key moment.
Las Vegas is the ‘perfect spot’ for Super Bowls
Florio and Simms reflect on their experience in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, highlighting why the city is ‘made for’ the big game and why it should host again in the future.
Mahomes did ‘just enough’ to secure SB LVIII win
Dan Patrick unpacks the "great finish" to Super Bowl LVIII, the implications of Kyle Shanahan's approach to the game, the continued greatness of Patrick Mahomes, and much more.
Mad Dog’s takeaways from Super Bowl LVIII
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss what the 49ers could have done differently to win Super Bowl LVIII, where Patrick Mahomes ranks amongst the NFL's best QBs, and the pivotal plays of the game.
Mahomes’ ‘rare’ personality has changed the NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have solidified their legacies after earning three Super Bowl titles together.
What sets Chiefs apart from past NFL dynasties
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's global appeal and feel-good attitudes are key reasons why the Chiefs' dynasty has a unique feel compared to notable ones throughout NFL history.
Young: SF had ‘dream scenario’ to defeat KC in SB
Three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Young joins Dan Patrick to discuss what went wrong for the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Patrick Mahomes' greatness, Andy Reid's place in history, and much more.