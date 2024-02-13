 Skip navigation
Mental errors crushed 49ers in Super Bowl 58

February 13, 2024 09:52 AM
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to give his analysis on Super Bowl 58, discussing what led to the San Francisco 49ers blowing their double-digit lead to the Kansas City Chiefs.
