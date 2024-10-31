Watch Now
Moves that must happen ahead of NFL trade deadline
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter describe some of the moves they want to see made before the NFL trade deadline, including a homecoming for Sam Darnold, the Packers packaging Malik Willis and more.
Bet it in a Minute: KC-TB in NFL Week 9
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick go over the betting landscape for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers on Monday night, siding with the under and the Chiefs.
Bet it in a Minute: CHI-ARI, DET-GB, JAX-PHI
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas highlight their top bets for Bears-Cardinals, Lions-Packers, and other matchups on the 4 PM slate for Week 9.
Bet it in a Minute: DAL-ATL, MIA-BUF, LV-CIN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell dive into their favorite bets for Cowboys-Falcons, Dolphins-Bills, and other matchups on the 1 PM slate this Sunday.
Bet it in a Minute: WAS-NYG, NE-TEN, DEN-BAL
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell reveal their top bets for several matchups on the 1 PM slate for Week 9 NFL action, including Commanders vs. Giants, Broncos vs. Ravens, and more.
Daniels, Nix headline Berry’s Week 9 QB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers highlight several quarterbacks who fantasy managers should target and avoid in Week 9, including Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa.
Week 9 TNF best bets: Target Mixon, Hunter
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 9 TNF matchup between the Houston Texans and New York Jets, including the over on Joe Mixon's rushing attempts and Danielle Hunter's sacks.
Berry’s flex picks for NFL Week 9: Smith, Brown
Matthew Berry gives his best Week 9 flex players, including Geno Smith, Chase Brown, Zach Ertz and Courtland Sutton.
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 9, including the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and more.
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
With Joe Flacco stepping in for Anthony Richardson, the Colts' offense may be balanced enough to make some plays, but Simms thinks the Vikings' offense will be the difference on Week 9 Sunday Night Football.
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
The Buccaneers are desperate for a win in Week 9 against the Chiefs, and while Florio thinks they'll give themselves a chance, Simms thinks Kansas City has figured out a formula that'll help them coast.
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
Now that the Rams have key assets Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the fold, Simms and Florio agree it's hard to see the Seahawks' defense doing enough to slow them down in NFL Week 9.