Top impact players: Jets vs. Steelers
Pro Football Focus previews the Week 7 Sunday Night Football AFC showdown between the Jets and Steelers in Pittsburgh, with all eyes on the newly-acquired Davante Adams for New York.
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
Expecting a "more efficient" Miami offense, De'Von Achane makes Matthew Berry's Week 7 lineups, while Zack Moss finds himself fading further from weekly fantasy relevancy.
Berry’s not bailing on Cardinals, Murray
Despite Arizona’s early-season offensive struggles, Matthew Berry believes his ‘Ride-or-Die’ pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals can still turn things around.
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through Jerry Jones’ remarks and spell out why they feel he was out of line.
Wilson is ‘under consideration’ to start Week 7
Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline the stakes for what could be Russell Wilson’s first start of the season on Sunday Night Football against the Jets.
Jets experienced fallout of firing HC midseason
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why they don’t blame Jeff Ulbrich for coming up short while trying to be both a head coach and defensive coordinator in Week 6.
How Jets’ odds shifted after Adams trade
Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Jets now that they’ve added Davante Adams to their roster.
PFT Power Rankings: Lions dethrone Chiefs at No. 1
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley how the Lions overtook the undefeated Chiefs, why the Vikings landed No. 3 and why the Bills round out the top 10.
Brady being a LV owner is a conflict of interest
Given owners have approved Tom Brady’s bid to buy a minority stake of the Raiders, Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a deep dive into how it’ll be a balancing act as a broadcaster.
Does Saleh firing give Rodgers a ‘free pass’?
Should the Jets continue to struggle, Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate if Aaron Rodgers' excuse of having his head coach fired five weeks into the season will get him off the hook.
The stronger move: Cooper to BUF or Adams to NYJ?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley compare and contrast the Davante Adams to the Jets trade and the Amari Cooper to the Bills trade.
Holley: Rodgers has strange idea of accountability
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why Aaron Rodgers should’ve taken accountability and said he underthrew the ball instead of criticizing Mike Williams.