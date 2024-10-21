Watch Now
Highlights: Steelers soil Rodgers-Adams reunion
Russell Wilson made quite the impression as the Steelers’ starting QB, leading Pittsburgh to a 37-15 victory over the Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.
Up Next
Jets didn’t execute the ‘little things’ well
Jets didn't execute the 'little things' well
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth discuss how Aaron Rodgers' two interceptions affected the Jets' energy, what adjustments New York needs to make and more.
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Packers defense has lights out showing vs. Texans
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor and Matthew Berry react to the Green Bay Packers defensive performance and analyze how they were able to slow down C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans offense.
Steelers are thriving under Tomlin’s stability
Steelers are thriving under Tomlin's stability
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth unpack how the Steelers consistently have found ways to win despite changes at QB and why they continue to build more confidence week after week.
Steelers’ Wilson discusses ‘special’ win vs. Jets
Steelers' Wilson discusses 'special' win vs. Jets
Russell Wilson and Beanie Bishop Jr. join Melissa Stark to react to the Pittsburgh Steelers' victory over the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, discussing how it was a total team effort.
Speed Round: Is Josh Allen on track to win MVP?
Speed Round: Is Josh Allen on track to win MVP?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offense getting back on track in Week 7 and debate whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen should be the NFL MVP favorite.
Goff’s ‘maturation’ showed in Lions win vs. MIN
Goff's 'maturation' showed in Lions win vs. MIN
The FNIA crew analyze the Detroit Lions' comeback win against the Minnesota Vikings and discuss how quarterback Jared Goff is playing at an MVP-level for the first-place Lions.
Bishop picks off second INT and runs it 41 yards
Bishop picks off second INT and runs it 41 yards
Undrafted Steelers rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. picks off Aaron Rodgers for a second time in one night before racing the ball 41 yards and coming up just shy of a TD.
Chiefs ‘show championship traits’ in Week 7 win
Chiefs 'show championship traits' in Week 7 win
The FNIA crew breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, discussing how the defending Super Bowl champions have stayed undefeated by finding different ways to win each week.
Wilson connects with Pickens for 11-yard TD pass
Wilson connects with Pickens for 11-yard TD pass
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson finds wide receiver George Pickens for an 11-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter vs. the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.
Hall puts PIT in a blender, sets Jets up inside 5
Hall puts PIT in a blender, sets Jets up inside 5
Aaron Rodgers dumped it off under pressure to Breece Hall, and the Jets' star running back did the rest to set his team up inside the 5-yard line on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.
Hall sneaks it inside the pylon for Jets TD
Hall sneaks it inside the pylon for Jets TD
Breece Hall kicks it into high gear sprinting up the left side of the field to get the Jets on the board with their first touchdown of the night to take a 7-3 lead against the Steelers.