Patrick: Eagles are 'a mess' entering 2024 season
Dan Patrick reacts to reports of discontent in the Philadelphia Eagles' locker room between Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni that occurred last season, and discusses their chances to contend in the NFC this season.
Breaking down current odds for NFL’s ROTY, CPOY
Dan Patrick analyzes favorites for the NFL’s rookie of the year and comeback player of the year awards, sharing his picks and takes on the current field of front-runners.
Simms: 49ers trading Aiyuk feels ‘inevitable’
Chris Simms joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest on 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, explaining what kind of contract he could sign and more before highlighting other topics around the NFL.
Payton: Bears have new ‘swagger’ with Williams
The Dan Patrick Show hosts Jarrett Payton to discuss the Chicago Bears' newfound 'swagger' after the offseason and what will be different between the Justin Fields and Caleb Williams tenures.
McDaniel reviews expectations for Dolphins in 2024
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel joins Dan Patrick to discuss his football origins, how he's developed his coaching style, and his expectations for Miami this season.
Play Yahoo Fantasy for a chance to win $1 million
Matthew Berry explains how you can $1 million by just playing fantasy football on Yahoo this season.
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer up their most-drafted players for the 2024 fantasy football season, predicting big years for Brian Robinson, Rashid Shaheed and Ja'Lynn Polk.
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal which players they're targeting in fantasy drafts this summer, including Giants rookie Malik Nabers, new Ravens RB Derrick Henry, and Panthers vet Diontae Johnson.
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the latest news from NFL training camps and discuss why Jameson Williams could be a wide receiver that fantasy players should draft ahead of the 2024 season.
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the latest player headlines from around the NFL, including DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Herbert and Puka Nacua's injuries.
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dive into the 2024 Paris Olympics, discussing how the Games have been thrilling to watch for all ages and more.
NFL’s new kickoff rule to lead to ‘electric plays’
Dan Patrick and former NFL QB Mark Sanchez discuss the NFL's new kickoff rule – diving into how teams can adapt and use the changes to their advantage – as well as Caleb Williams’ debut on the Bears and more.