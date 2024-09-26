Watch Now
Shanahan gives ominous update on McCaffrey outlook
When Kyle Shanahan was asked if there’s a chance Christian McCaffrey could miss the rest of the season, he said, “not that I know of,” which leads Mike Florio to outline why he should know more.
Fields has ‘immense upside’ for Steelers
Mike Florio is joined by Charles Robinson to unpack why Justin Fields likely is “the future” in Pittsburgh, what Russell Wilson will need to do to get an extension with the Steelers and more.
Was it worth passing on three QBs for Nabers?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams recall the Giants’ draft move to pass on Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy while pursuing Malik Nabers and question if it’s worth it without a standout QB.
Allen clarifies he wasn’t taking shot any players
While Josh Allen tried to clarifyhis comments about distributing the ball, Mike Florio explains why it’s important to be mindful of your words even when speaking spontaneously.
Kelce is focused on winning above all else
Mike Florio questions at what point teams could take a chance by not double-teaming Travis Kelce, given his slow statistical start to 2024.
Herbert’s ankle feels better than last week
Mike Florio sifts through Justin Herbert’s read on his ankle injury and outlines how much work players must put into rehabbing injuries.
‘Wheels will fall off’ if Cowboys fall to Giants
Mike Florio is joined by Charean Williams to unpack the stakes for the TNF NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and the Giants.
Harbaugh addresses James’ suspension
Mike Florio analyzes Jim Harbaugh’s take on what Derwin James did and explains why suspending players are the only real way to discourage them from partaking in those actions.
Could McCarthy get fired during the season?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on how much Mike McCarthy is on the hot seat, why there’s a different pulse in Dallas this season with fans being critical of Jerry Jones and more.
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the largest betting spreads in Week 4 and which teams might be able to pull off an upset straight up.
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
Chris Simms explained how the Broncos opening things up for Bo Nix to play a more attack-oriented brand of football actually made things easier for the rookie QB against the Buccaneers.
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Jayden Daniels' "coming out party" against the Bengals and explain how offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has helped him be the most consistent rookie quarterback so far this year.