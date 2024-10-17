Watch Now
Rodgers, Adams weigh in on future with the Jets
Mike Florio dissects the likelihood of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams both sticking with the Jets beyond the 2024 season and points out why the restructuring of Adams’ contract isn’t indicative of that.
Barkley doesn’t expect to get booed by Giants fans
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why they foresee a lot of boos directed at Saquon Barkley in Week 7 by Giants fans.
Where Payton lands in Coach of the Year odds
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, where Sean Payton and Dan Campbell are tied behind Kevin O’Connell, Dan Quinn and Jim Harbaugh.
Saints’ offense ‘decimated’ by injuries for Week 7
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Saints are combating injuries in Sean Payton’s homecoming in New Orleans and why Alvin Kamara could be on the move if things don’t turn up soon.
Crosby is ‘not here to rebuild’ after Adams trade
Mike Florio ponders the possibility of a Maxx Crosby trade after he said, “I’m here to win now, wherever I’m going to be,” despite the fact Mark Davis said a Crosby trade isn’t happening.
How Rodgers handles WRs is something to monitor
Mike Florio explains why he’s confident Aaron Rodgers will throw to the receivers he trusts more than anything else and why Mike Williams is “the odd man out” who’s likely to be traded from New York.
Rodgers ‘didn’t need to’ lobby Jets to get Adams
Mike Florio sheds light on how the way Aaron Rodgers has conducted himself to this point in New York made it plenty clear he wanted the Jets to trade for Davante Adams.
Adams believes he, Raiders are in a better place
Mike Florio unpacks Davante Adams’ read on why he is in a better situation with the Jets, as well as why he believes the Raiders are better off without him too.
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears as bets to win a tight NFC North division, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
Chris Simms already liked what he'd been seeing from the New York Jets' offense, but now that Aaron Rodgers has his favorite target in Davante Adams on board, he thinks the group can wreak havoc the rest of the way.
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade
Chris Simms saying the Bills acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Browns was a "necessity" in order to cement Buffalo as a contender still in the AFC and give Josh Allen the help he needs on offense.
Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys loss
Mike Florio and Michael Holley sift through Jerry Jones’ remarks and spell out why they feel he was out of line.