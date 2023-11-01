 Skip navigation
Analyzing Davis’ role in Raiders’ dysfunction

November 1, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Raiders owner Mark Davis also is part of the problem, question who advised him to fire Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler and advise him to sell the team.
