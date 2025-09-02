Manning will ‘bounce back’

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’
Other PFT Content
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’
Other PFT Content
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Manning will ‘bounce back’
September 2, 2025 07:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they’re not concerned about Arch Manning after a difficult showing against Ohio State and give Matt Patricia his flowers.
Related Videos
01:39
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
01:42
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
04:03
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’
04:56
Why Hurts must take an active role with new OC
02:07
Bland agrees to four-year extension with Cowboys
05:34
LaFleur: Parsons keeps people up at night
11:14
Dak is not ‘completely surprised’ by Parsons trade
03:06
Trades are reminders NFL players are human beings
11:18
Parsons provides update on his back
06:04
What Parsons trade indicates for Packers, Cowboys
08:48
Parsons ready to prove GB made ‘right decision’
09:59
Belichick reflects on ‘self-inflicted wounds’
18:18
Belichick needs a ‘Tom Brady’ at UNC
04:19
Family makes Barkley’s feats more special
06:24
Reid on evolution of the quarterback position
20:08
Barkley examines the masterpieces from last season
31:05
Reid balancing discipline and fun in coaching
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
02:06
Johnson, Coen lead best bets for Coach of the Year
01:41
Parsons trade shakes up NFC East futures
02:03
How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys’ win total bets
02:32
GB is ‘most likely’ to win NFC after Parsons trade
01:21
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
05:14
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
Latest Clips
02:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
05:21
Guehi’s reported move to Liverpool has collapsed
01:41
Report: Bayern, Chelsea reach deal on Jackson
09:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
09:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
05:40
Reacting to Liverpool’s reported deal for Guehi
04:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
23:40
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Darlington playoff race
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Darlington
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
01:32
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott
01:28
Hamlin: Darlington is such an ‘execution race’
03:03
Bubba proud of rebound for sixth at Darlington
01:46
Darlington proves to be difficult playoff opener
43
Jones ‘couldn’t get the run’ on leaders late
02:01
Reddick laments loss despite strong points day
01:33
Briscoe delivers Darlington dominance in playoffs
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
01:51
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
01:04
Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue