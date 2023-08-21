Watch Now
Are ‘internal politics’ holding up Bucs QB debate?
Todd Bowles has no timetable on naming a starting QB, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline why delaying the decision only gives the team a disadvantage as Week 1 inches closer.
Preseason Week 2 superlatives: ‘Will-I-Am’ Award
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the second week of the preseason, featuring a huge Will Anderson performance, the Steelers turning heads and more.
NYG 'phenomenally coached' on both sides of ball
Mike Florio and Chris Sims analyze how Daniel Jones has found his footing, after a standout performance in preseason Week 2, and map out expectations for the Giants this season.
Patriots cancel joint practices after Bolden scare
Isaiah Bolden was knocked unconscious after taking an inadvertent blow to the head against the Packers. Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Patriots’ decision to then cancel joint practices with the Titans.
QB evaluations: Love, Wilson, Stroud, Young
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Better, Worse or Same?” to compare how QBs looked in preseason Week 1 versus Week 2, featuring Jordan Love, Russell Wilson, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Malik Willis.
Tua ‘looks different’ in preseason debut vs. HOU
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Tua Tagovailoa’s preseason debut against the Texans and explain why the QB looked more confident, as well as how the depth chart will look with Mike White and Skylar Thompson.
Jimmy G ‘knocks the rust off’ in preseason debut
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Jimmy Garoppolo’s showing against the Rams, where he led the Raiders to a TD drive, and discuss how Josh Jacobs could uplift Las Vegas.
Shanahan: Purdy made ‘all the plays’ in return
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess Brock Purdy’s performance in his first showing since injuring his elbow in the NFC Championship and set expectations for where the QB ranks against the best in the league.
Cook says only thing RBs can do is 'keep playing'
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why there’s not much RBs are able to do now to change the market, and how this is something that’ll take time to prove there's value to the position.
Johnson injures rotator cuff in joint practice
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why it is, under no circumstances, acceptable for Mark Andrews to body slam Danny Johnson to the ground, or for a player to throw a helmet, like at the Packers-Patriots practice.
Cook reveals why he elected to sign with Jets
Dalvin Cook said Aaron Rodgers’ presence helped lure him to the Jets, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to explain how Cook could give New York the edge to close out tight games.
Snapshot impressions: Cousins, McDaniel, Carroll
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play a round of “Word Association” to pair with Kirk Cousins, Mike McDaniel and Pete Carroll.