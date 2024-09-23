 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravenscowboysv2_240923.jpg
Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ravens find their superpower vs. Cowboys

September 23, 2024 10:16 AM
The Ravens pinpointed their identity in a win over the Cowboys, while Dallas added to its frustrations on both sides of the ball.
Up Next
nbc_pft_panthersraiders_240923.jpg
1:38
Dalton steps in to lead Panthers over Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mnf_240923.jpg
0:53
MNF preview: Jags, Bengals desperate to win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_giantscommanders_240923.jpg
4:24
Giants defy doubters by beating Browns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sundaysuperlatives_240923.jpg
11:58
Week 3 superlatives: Darnold, Fields keep it going
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfcnorth_240923.jpg
2:38
Lions, Packers keep pace in NFC North
Now Playing
nbc_pft_broncosbucs_240923.jpg
3:56
Nix, Broncos get in win column vs. Bucs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglessaints_240923.jpg
13:57
Barkley, Eagles surge to knock off Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramsupset49ers_240923.jpg
9:17
Rams hit 49ers with the kitchen sink in comeback
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falcons_240923.jpg
7:26
Falcons come up just short vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
kelce_rice.jpg
13:45
Has Rice overtaken Kelce as KC’s No. 1 receiver?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsfalcons_240923.jpg
11:41
Chiefs’ win over Falcons reflects new identity
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_240922.jpg
1:06
Simms likes Bills, Bengals on Monday night
Now Playing