Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the reports that Bill Belichick interviewed for the University of North Carolina head coaching job, including whether Belichick would have the patience to navigate the NIL era.
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Packers coach Matt LaFleur's intense encounter with a Detroit Lions fan before the Packers' Week 14 matchup at Ford Field.
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss what went wrong for the Packers in their Week 14 loss to the Lions, and how Green Bay can forge a path to the playoffs.
Campbell instills confidence during win streak
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Detroit Lions reaching a franchise-record 11-game win streak, and how Dan Campbell has created a team in which everyone is aligned in their beliefs.
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms predicts the Chargers will breach the Chiefs' vulnerable defense and come out on top on Sunday Night Football, but Mike Florio thinks Kansas City can avoid the upset.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are on the Bills bandwagon in Week 14, as Josh Allen takes on Matthew Stafford and the Rams in a high-octane showdown.
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their most confident picks for Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio could see a settled-in Cooper Rush and the Cowboys giving the Bengals some trouble, but not enough to spring the upset on Monday Night Football.
NFL Week 14 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down their picks for the Seahawks-Cardinals matchup, with both taking Arizona due to home field advantage and the top spot in the NFC West on the line.
NFL Week 14 preview: Bears vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how much interim head coach Thomas Brown gives the Bears a chance to win against a reeling 49ers team in need of a bounce back.
NFL Week 14 preview: Jaguars vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms like the Titans to bounce back at home against a Jaguars team in "disarray" as Will Levis continues to prove his place as the team's franchise QB.
NFL Week 14 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if the Browns loss in Week 13 ends the "hope energy" in Cleveland or if the Steelers can continue to expand its pass offense and rectify their loss to split the season series.