Bills continue to click, blow out Seahawks
The Buffalo Bills are the only team standing strong in the AFC East, and are showing they may still be a threat to the Chiefs and Ravens in the AFC.
Week 8 superlatives: Packers, Eagles on course
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their NFL Week 8 superlatives, highlighting the Browns’ upset of the Ravens and the Lions’ demolition of the Titans.
Daniels strikes first in rivalry with Williams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams’ performances in the instant classic that was Bears-Commanders.
49ers still the boogeyman for the Cowboys
The 49ers proved in Week 8 that they’re still the Dallas Cowboys’ nightmare and they will be a tough out for any team in a spotlight setting.
Murray displays maturation in win over Dolphins
The Dolphins may be overrated even with Tua Tagovailoa back, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms were struck by Kyler Murray’s performance for the Cardinals in Week 8.
Simms: Rodgers cannot carry Jets his way
Chris Simms has harsh words for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets after losing to the Patriots, calling New York the most disappointing team in the NFL this season.
Cowboys’ talent drain shows in loss to 49ers
After yet another loss to the 49ers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms have the same question about the Cowboys: Where does Dallas go from here?
Giants’ offense tough to trust against Steelers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the Monday night matchup between the Giants and the Steelers, where Simms doesn't see how New York's offense can keep the team in the game.
Give Me The Headline: NYJ disappoint, Murray balls
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 8, including the New York Jets' season being potentially over and Kyler Murray stepping up against the Miami Dolphins.
Broncos unleash Nix against the Panthers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the Denver Broncos' win against the Carolina Panthers, assess what they saw from quarterback Bo Nix and how the rest of the team is helping him out.
Breaking down Commanders’ Hail Mary game winner
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the final play of the Commanders-Bears game and point out everything that went right for Washington and wrong for Chicago.
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
After a missed one against Sam Darnold on Thursday, Mike Florio says it's bad for football that facemask no-calls aren't reviewable. Florio and Rodney Harrison also debate whether referees should address media postgame.