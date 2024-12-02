 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago
nbc_pft_pitvscin_241202.jpg
Wilson leads Steelers to big win over Bengals
nbc_pft_mvpodds_241202.jpg
Barkley, Allen leading MVP race following Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago
nbc_pft_pitvscin_241202.jpg
Wilson leads Steelers to big win over Bengals
nbc_pft_mvpodds_241202.jpg
Barkley, Allen leading MVP race following Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bills clinch 5th straight AFC East title vs. 49ers

December 2, 2024 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Bills dominant victory over the 49ers in the snow in Week 13, and why Buffalo is "no question" one of the best teams in football.
Up Next
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
2:20
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pitvscin_241202.jpg
6:10
Wilson leads Steelers to big win over Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mvpodds_241202.jpg
3:44
Barkley, Allen leading MVP race following Week 13
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tbvscar_241202.jpg
4:48
Young bounced back in a ‘big way’ after benching
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lacvsatl_241202.jpg
11:13
LAC should have won by more vs. Falcons, Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241201.jpg
1:36
Can Winston limit mistakes vs. Broncos defense?
Now Playing
williamsrodgerscsu.jpg
12:27
Give Me The Headline: Kings of New York
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lowesramssaints_v2_241201.jpg
5:04
Rams ride stars in ‘gutsy’ Week 13 win vs. Saints
Now Playing
EberflusPFT.jpg
16:15
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
9:35
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
9:32
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
6:35
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones
Now Playing