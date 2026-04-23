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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Cardinals, Titans picks hold huge intrigue

April 23, 2026 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the many avenues the Cardinals and Titans can take at the third and fourth overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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