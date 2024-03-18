 Skip navigation
Fields will fit the Steelers’ style of play

March 18, 2024 10:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Justin Fields will be an asset for the Steelers and why they weren’t surprised the Bears agreed to a 2025 conditional Round 6 pick in exchange.
