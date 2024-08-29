 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?
nbc_pft_bradynews_240829.jpg
How Brady’s LV ownership would affect his access

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?
nbc_pft_bradynews_240829.jpg
How Brady’s LV ownership would affect his access

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

OBJ joins Dolphins’ long list of injured WRs

August 29, 2024 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how the Dolphins knew Odell Beckham Jr. might not be able to play Week 1 when they signed him and how they already have a number of injured WRs.
Up Next
nbc_pft_joneslamb_240829.jpg
6:01
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
Now Playing
nbc_pft_prescott_240829.jpg
11:29
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradynews_240829.jpg
7:50
How Brady’s LV ownership would affect his access
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rookiewow_240829.jpg
2:23
Rookies who will make us say ‘wow’ in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240829.jpg
13:34
What Aiyuk, Williams situations have taught us
Now Playing
nbc_pft_yearbooksuperlatives_240829.jpg
6:09
Yearbook-style NFC East superlatives for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jamarchase_240829.jpg
7:15
Chase’s ‘day-by-day situation’ is dysfunctional
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilsonstarting_240829.jpg
13:49
Wilson ‘doesn’t have to be a hero’ for Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fridaygame_240829.jpg
6:19
Why NFL can have a Friday night game Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jacobybrissett_240829.jpg
2:26
Brissett reportedly will be Patriots’ starting QB
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_wilson_240828.jpg
3:48
Wilson named Steelers’ starting QB over Fields
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_kickoffrule_240828.jpg
4:51
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
Now Playing