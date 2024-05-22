Watch Now
Simms: McCaffrey will become 'the Brady of RBs'
Given Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk are not at the 49ers OTAs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how this could be McCaffrey's last shot to leverage more money.
Stafford has ‘real leverage’ for contract
Sean McVay is keeping the Matthew Stafford contract issue "in house," which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline how the Rams' limited options at QB put Stafford in an ideal position.
What Tua’s reported weight loss means for his play
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the balance of Tua Tagovailoa being able to play every game last season at a higher weight, but not being as quick.
McDaniel confirms Tua has been in and out of OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Tua Tagovailoa's absences could be a combination of contract issues and prior obligations that he had committed to.
Simms: DAL is ‘playing with fire’ with Parsons
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why Micah Parsons should be the Cowboys' top priority and how he should not step foot on the field until his contract is taken care of.
Hackett believes Saleh has full confidence in him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what the Jets wanted when reportedly looking for someone to "run the show" on offense and how if the Jets don't perform this year, everyone is on the hot seat.
Rodgers being RFK Jr.'s VP was a ‘real’ option
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through what would've happened to the Jets if Aaron Rodgers had opted to retire and be Robert F. Kennedy's VP instead of playing football next season.
Can Rodgers lead Jets on deep playoff run?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Jets have the same expectations in 2024 as before Aaron Rodgers got injured and if he's capable of "cutting it loose" in what could be his last push.
Wilson doesn’t think he’s ‘scalded’ by time in DEN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how being toughened up by adversity in Denver could be a positive aspect Russell Wilson brings to Pittsburgh.
Fields doesn’t have mindset of sitting all year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Mike Tomlin always plays the best option he has and how Justin Fields has a real shot of beating out Russell Wilson to start.
Rodgers addresses Jets’ tough early schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how the Jets have seven standalone games in the first 11 weeks and depending on how they hold up, New York could garner more attention later in the year too.
Fields thanks Bears for trading him to Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Bears needed to double down on Caleb Williams to make him feel confident and why that couldn't happen with Justin Fields in the mix.