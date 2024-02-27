 Skip navigation
Berry sheds light on decision to lean on Flacco

February 27, 2024 01:57 PM
Andrew Berry joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to talk through the resilience the Browns needed last season, why it was an organic transition into Joe Flacco, which positions Cleveland values the most and more.
