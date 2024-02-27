Watch Now
Berry sheds light on decision to lean on Flacco
Andrew Berry joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to talk through the resilience the Browns needed last season, why it was an organic transition into Joe Flacco, which positions Cleveland values the most and more.
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms digest Kevin O'Connell's comments about Kirk Cousins' future and evaluate what the market would look like for him.
Beane details how Allen helped Bills flip switch
Brandon Beane joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine the Bills’ “strong nucleus,” how Josh Allen continues to block out the noise and why the team found out what it’s made of with their backs against the wall.
Canales outlines plan to set up Young for success
Dave Canales joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his transition to become a head coach, how Pete Carroll has played a large role in his development, his approach for Bryce Young and more.
Schneider peels back curtain on hiring Macdonald
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome John Schneider to gain insight on his decision to hire a defensive head coach, get a sense on if he saw the Pete Carroll move coming, weigh in on Geno Smith’s growth and more.
Roseman: We weren’t good enough; it starts with me
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Howie Roseman to unpack what went wrong for the Eagles, why it’s important to evaluate the team before free agents and the draft, what lies ahead for Jason Kelce and more.
Reid opens up about having Swift around this year
Andy Reid joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore when he realized Patrick Mahomes was one of the best ever, tells a story of Taylor Swift baking homemade Pop-Tarts for the OL and more.
Pederson: Jags musts continue to learn how to win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Doug Pederson to unpack the Jaguars turnovers this season, how Trevor Lawrence can keep developing as a leader and more.
O’Connell ‘feels strongly’ about Cousins returning
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome Kevin O’Connell to gain insight into Kirk Cousins’ future, learn why the Vikings have “no intent” to trade Justin Jefferson and more.
McDaniel excited to ‘assess everything’ in 2024
Mike McDaniel joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why he took a positive approach to Hard Knocks, how he’s looking forward to a healthy assessment, how he tried to “remove emotion” from decisions and more.
What Licht saw in Mayfield that others missed
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Bucs G.M. Jason Licht to unpack how the team rallied around Baker Mayfield, why Mike Evans is a critical piece of the Buccaneers’ puzzle and more.
Examining the stakes for Bears’ No. 1 draft pick
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Ryan Poles’ comments about gathering information to make a decision on the No. 1 draft pick, examine why the Bears should make a call sooner rather than later and more.
Poles leaning on ‘gut instinct’ with No. 1 pick
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles joins PFT Live to discuss holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the spot they're in with Justin Fields and the opportunity the Bears have this offseason.