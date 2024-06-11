 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuapurdy_240610.jpg
Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Contrasting Tua, Purdy on Simms’ QB rankings

June 11, 2024 09:01 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Tua Tagovailoa can’t be a top-five QB in the league if he’s a top-five problem on the team, how Brock Purdy edged him at No. 17 and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_qb20williams_240610.jpg
4:09
Williams is best-ranked rookie ever on Simms’ list
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersoddsv2_240611.jpg
6:00
Analyzing Steelers’ odds for 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsotas_240611.jpg
3:15
Lions forfeited OTA day for live contact violation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_240611.jpg
2:31
How Purdy can improve by having full offseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stevenson_240611.jpg
6:32
Stevenson says extension is ‘pretty close’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_leonardfloyd_240611.jpg
3:48
Floyd believes 49ers play ‘grown man football’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayoonkickoff_240611.jpg
5:04
Mayo acknowledges fluidity of new kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brissettonmaye_240611.jpg
5:01
Brissett: Maye has made ‘tremendous strides’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_smithoc_240611.jpg
3:19
How Smith will collaborate with Tomlin as OC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlinextension_240611.jpg
19:00
Tomlin has managed to ‘do more with less’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
15:15
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
18:25
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
Now Playing