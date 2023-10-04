 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cowboys to ask Lance for info to prep for 49ers

October 4, 2023 09:32 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why it’s less valuable for the Cowboys to try to figure out what the 49ers have done in the past, than to try to figure out what Kyle Shanahan will spin up for Week 5.
Up Next
nbc_pft_powerrankings_231004.jpg
10:43
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers stay on top in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_231004.jpg
5:11
PFT Draft: Biggest surprises through first month
Now Playing
nbc_pft_shannahan_231004.jpg
4:24
Shanahan: Cowboys’ speed on defense is a challenge
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerryjones_v2_231004.jpg
5:55
Jones: Road to SB runs through San Francisco
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brettfavre_231004.jpg
1:47
Favre to be questioned under oath in fraud case
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dan_231004.jpg
18:58
Importance of Belichick to break Shula’s record
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_message_231004.jpg
8:38
Rodgers disappointed message to team went public
Now Playing
nbc_pft_miketomlin_231004v2.jpg
10:48
Tomlin won’t make coach changes ‘at this juncture’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_nickname_231004.jpg
1:37
Rodgers’ new name for Travis Kelce is ‘Mr. Pfizer’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersrehab_231004.jpg
3:23
Rodgers attacking rehab, eyeing return this season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week4draft_231003.jpg
5:51
PFT Draft: Week 4 biggest statements
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccaffreymvp_231003.jpg
5:06
McCaffrey’s odds for MVP shift after Week 4
Now Playing