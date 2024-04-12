 Skip navigation
Cowboys have a 'generational talent' in Parsons

April 12, 2024 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams question what was meant by Micah Parsons "wearing thin" and outline why Dallas needs to find a way to smooth things out with the LB.
