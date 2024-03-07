 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams

March 7, 2024 09:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Broncos are “doing right by” Russell Wilson to give him permission to set up his next chapter.
Up Next
USATSI_22258217.jpg
3:37
Simms defends his No. 5 QB draft ranking
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williamsdaniels_240307.jpg
9:27
Simms defends his No. 1, No. 2 QB draft rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nixpenix_240307__807687.jpg
11:13
Simms defends his No. 3, No. 4 QB draft rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joeflacco_240307.jpg
9:27
How Watson wrinkles Flacco wanting to be in CLE
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftgms_240307.jpg
17:23
PFT Draft: GMs you’d want to be this offseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mitchtrubisky_240307.jpg
7:32
Trubisky reportedly returning to Bills as backup
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bills_240307.jpg
17:36
How Bills freed up over $37 million in cap space
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaugh_240307.jpg
6:55
Expect ‘positive things’ from Jim Harbaugh
Now Playing
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
12:09
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
Now Playing
Bo_Nix.jpg
13:57
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dmaye_240306__363626.jpg
13:32
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 6 Drake Maye
Now Playing
nbc_csu_penix_240306__144343.jpg
13:36
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 4 Michael Penix Jr.
Now Playing