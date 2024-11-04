 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Simms: Lions are ‘best team in the NFL’

November 4, 2024 08:19 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down the Lions' strong play under head coach Dan Campbell, explaining why Detroit is a "special team" that can win in any environment.
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?
nbc_pft_wshvsnyg_241104.jpg
Report: Multiple players want to be traded to WAS
nbc_pft_jaxvsphi_241104.jpg
Barkley has brought Eagles ‘to a new level’
nbc_pft_packersconvo_241104.jpg
Did Love rush back to play vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_brianbranch_241104.jpg
Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections
nbc_pft_darnoldpenalty_241104.jpg
‘Horrific’ no-call nearly costs Vikings on SNF
lamar_(1).jpg
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
