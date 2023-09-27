 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dolphins’ Super Bowl odds shift after Week 3 win

September 27, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into the Dolphins’ odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, after Miami put up a monster performance in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Up Next
nbc_pft_lionspackers_230927.jpg
10:41
Packers are ‘turning the page quickly’ for Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kaepernick_230927.jpg
11:48
Kaepernick requests to be on Jets practice squad
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trevorsiemian_230927.jpg
5:30
Jets sign QB Siemian to the practice squad
Now Playing
nbc_pft_garrettwilson_230927.jpg
7:06
Wilson doesn’t want slow starts to be NYJ identity
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230927.jpg
6:44
Rodgers: Jets can’t afford to ‘point fingers’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_garrettwilson_230926.jpg
8:47
Garrett Wilson to Jets fans: ‘Stick with us’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_confidencein1-2teamsv2_230926.jpg
10:56
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramspuntingv2_230926.jpg
19:17
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kelceswift_230926.jpg
4:37
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williamsinjury_230926.jpg
1:54
Chargers lose WR Mike Williams for the season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zachwilson_230926.jpg
10:06
Fans directing anger about Rodgers onto Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jalencarter_230926.jpg
6:49
Simms: Carter is like a ‘new-age Warren Sapp’
Now Playing