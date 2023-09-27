Watch Now
Dolphins’ Super Bowl odds shift after Week 3 win
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dive into the Dolphins’ odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, after Miami put up a monster performance in Week 3 against the Broncos.
Packers are ‘turning the page quickly’ for Lions
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how Jordan Love has impressed as the Packers’ starter so far this season and dive into the NFC North matchup for TNF.
Kaepernick requests to be on Jets practice squad
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if it’s been too long since Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL for him to return, as well as recall how the NFL collectively pushed him out of the league.
Jets sign QB Siemian to the practice squad
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out how Trevor Siemian brings a more experienced perspective to the Jets, but why ultimately, it was all they were capable of doing.
Wilson doesn’t want slow starts to be NYJ identity
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze if the Jets are capable of creating a more consistent offense with Zach Wilson at the helm.
Rodgers: Jets can’t afford to ‘point fingers’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Aaron Rodgers’ evaluation of what the Jets are struggling with so far and discuss why the team has to hold its poise.
Garrett Wilson to Jets fans: 'Stick with us'
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson joins PFT PM to tell Mike Florio his message to Jets fans and why he's confident Zach Wilson, the offense and the team will overcome their early-season struggles.
Scale of 1-10: Confidence teams can right the ship
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how confident they are in the Broncos, Raiders and Vikings turning their seasons around after a rough first three weeks.
Analyzing Rams’ move to punt when down by 10 late
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on if the Rams’ move to punt when they were down by 10 points with six minutes to go is an indication Sean McVay wasn't prioritizing trying to win.
Kelce’s merch sales spike after Swift attends game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack “the Swift effect,” after Travis Kelce gained 300,000 social media followers, had a 400% increase in merchandise sales and more, following Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs game.
Chargers lose WR Mike Williams for the season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms digest the news of Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams tearing his ACL, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.
Fans directing anger about Rodgers onto Wilson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Jets fans are taking out their frustration about losing Aaron Rodgers on Zach Wilson, and by association, the rest of the team.