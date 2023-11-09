 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Examining how QBs, offensive lines have evolved

November 9, 2023 10:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how offensive schemes have changed in the NFL, from the QB position, to the psychology of offensive linemen and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_pickens_231109.jpg
9:48
Pickens can’t let frustration be team distraction
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_231109.jpg
2:27
Williams is a ‘cornerstone’ player to SF offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fields_231109.jpg
10:47
Eberflus creates ‘unnecessary confusion’ on Fields
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tannehilllevis_231109.jpg
5:23
Tannehill to help Levis find footing as starter
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseyoung_231109.jpg
2:33
Young has potential to play big role in Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_231109.jpg
5:38
NFL Week 10 key matchups: Players to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stevewilks_231109.jpg
2:16
Wilks is moving from booth to sideline for Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week10props_231109.jpg
7:44
NFL Week 10 props, key storylines to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saleh_231109.jpg
9:02
Simms: Jets should ‘stay the course’ with Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bearoffesnse_231109__289378.jpg
7:04
Bears’ offense can show growth vs. the Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_young_231109.jpg
19:32
Simms wants to ‘see more’ from Young in the pocket
Now Playing
for_mpx.jpg
2:08
NFL needs better league-wide QB play to expand
Now Playing