What is Falcons’ plan with Cousins, Penix?
The Falcons sitting Michael Penix Jr. during the preseason raises questions about Kirk Cousins’ availability for the regular season.
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons run through the players and coaches they need to see more from to close the preseason, from Arthur Smith to Drake Maye.
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play
Mike Florio argues that the longer the 49ers wait to move Brandon Aiyuk, the harder it is for the team that trades for Aiyuk to incorporate him into their season.
Young, Robinson must show something in Year 2
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons play Fill in the Blank, discussing the second-year players who need to step up and the Jahan Dotson trade between the Commanders and Eagles.
Richardson’s growing pains continue in preseason
Anthony Richardson’s lack of experience will lend to mistakes, but Mike Florio and Myles Simmons are looking for improvement as the Colts QB gets more playing time.
How could Steelers schedule affect QB decision?
With the Steelers’ QB1 pick still up in the air, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons look through Pittsburgh’s schedule to see where Russell Wilson or Justin Fields may have the edge.
Parsons looking to be more of a leader for Cowboys
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack Micah Parsons’ comments about taking on more responsibility as a voice in the Cowboys’ locker room.
Fields: ‘I think I’ve shown what I can do’
There’s buzz about Justin Fields as an alternative to Russell Wilson under center for Pittsburgh, but some of the QB’s issues from Chicago have shown up during the Steelers’ preseason.
Should Steelers’ preseason cause more concern?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons react to Russell Wilson’s lack of concern about the Steelers’ offensive struggles in the preseason.
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
In wake of Tua Tagovailoa's comments on Brian Flores, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how all players want to be respected and how there are a lot of factors contributing to a coaching style.
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at how Bo Nix’s ability to play with a chip on his shoulder will be an asset as the Bronco’s starter.
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of Pete Carrol being a coach again and discuss how ageism is a real thing.